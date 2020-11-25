| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mickey the miracle worker - how Cavan boss Graham delivered two of Gaelic football's biggest upsets

The secrets behind two of the biggest shocks in provincial final history

Cavan manager Mickey Graham. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cavan manager Mickey Graham. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cavan manager Mickey Graham. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cavan manager Mickey Graham. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Coca-Cola may have to change their festive holiday greeting to 'Miracles are Coming' in honour of the magic which Mickey Graham, a long-serving sales rep for the beverage giant, has wielded throughout an extraordinary managerial career.

"Cavan people weren't expecting miracles today but they got one," Graham remarked as he tried, unsuccessfully, to hold back the tears following the Breffni men's first Ulster SFC crown in 23 years after being written off in every quarter.

Combined with the 'Miracle of Mullinalaghta' - when he guided the Longford half-parish to 2018 Leinster Club SFC glory in the face of Dublin powerhouse Kilmacud Crokes - Graham has made a mockery of the odds to orchestrate two of the biggest shocks in provincial final history.

Privacy