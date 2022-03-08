Mickey Moran calls time on his stint as Kilcoo manager after their All-Ireland club triumph last month

Kilcoo’s Conor Laverty, Mickey Moran and Aidan Branagan lift the cup at the end of the game. Photo: Inpho

Mickey Moran has stepped down as manager of Kilcoo and there is strong speculation that the Derry native has called time on one of the most distinguished coaching careers in modern Gaelic football.

Moran, 69, led the Down club to All-Ireland club success last month, his first All-Ireland win as a manager at the fifth attempt following previously unsuccessful final appearances with Mayo (2006), Slaughtneil (2015 and ’17) and Kilcoo themselves in 2020.

Conor Laverty, Kilcoo’s co-captain who summoned Moran to the podium in Croke Park to lift the trophy after their remarkable victory over Kilmacud Crokes in Croke Park, insisted afterwards that winning for their manager had been one of the team’s primary motivating forces.

“For him to say he was manager of an All-Ireland-winning team after being in five finals and four defeats, for his legacy, it would always have been said he was a great manager and the players that played for him would always speak so highly of him, but it would have been said that he didn’t manage a team to an All-Ireland,” Laverty pointed out.

“We spoke about that as players recently. Over the past few weeks, we spoke about when that man pulls out at the top of the lane for the last time – and, hopefully, that’s not for a while yet – that he’s going out that lane as an All-Ireland-winning manager.”

Moran, who coached Derry to their only All-Ireland in 1993, informed the squad of his decision on Monday.

Club chairman Roger Morgan told The Irish News there were “a few tears shed” at the meeting.

“We had to respect Mickey’s wishes, with the travel and all the rest that was involved in it, he felt that he needed to stand down.”

Assistant managers Conleith Gilligan and Richie Thornton will now take over as joint managers.