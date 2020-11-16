I GOT into trouble recently on the Sunday Game when I suggested Mickey Harte was one of the top four GAA managers of all time. He certainly is one of top five alongside Mick O’Dwyer, Jim Gavin, Seán Boylan, and Kevin Heffernan.

He is unique among the five as he was the only one to manage his county to win the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time.

His record will stand the test of time: three All-Ireland titles between 2003 and 2008, six Ulster titles, a National League title and 12 McKenna Cups.

He also coached All-Ireland-winning Tyrone minor and U-21 sides. At club level he managed Errigal Ciarán to county and provincial honours.

During Tyrone’s golden era, between 2003 and 2010, he rebuilt the team three times.

I have always regretted the fact that the Tyrone team that won the three All-Ireland titles were stuck with the ‘puke football’ tag, which I labelled them with after they beat Kerry in the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final.

It was very unfair, because at their peak they played some wonderful attacking football. I was probably annoyed at what they did to Kerry when I coined that phrase.

Nonetheless, I saw something in the Tyrone’s swarm tactics that deeply worried me. Under Joe Kernan, Armagh had focused a lot on their defensive play. Harte refined this approach further before Jimmy McGuinness took it to the ultimate.

Legitimate

This was the first time in Gaelic football that a team had deliberately set out, using legitimate tactics, to stop another team from playing. It didn’t sit comfortably with me.

The omens weren’t promising and sadly my worst fears were realised.

As recently as last Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh we had the nightmare scenario of Cork and Kerry playing defensively and, as I have said elsewhere in this column, we witnessed a Munster version of puke football.

Harte had a charmed existence. Don’t forget it is 12 years since Tyrone last won an All-Ireland title.

Frankly, Mickey stayed too long in the job.

He leaves behind a talented squad, but they need a fresh voice and a change in direction. As I have repeatedly written in the last ten years Tyrone became too cautious and conservative in their approach.

Their counter-attacking, short-passing game didn’t work at the highest level. It was more by accident than design that they started kicking the ball long into Cathal McShane last season.

In any organisation giving one person too much control – and Mickey Harte ruled Tyrone football for 18 years – and allowing him to stay in the same role for so long is counterproductive.

He was a great manager, but his best days are behind him. It is time for a new face at the helm in Tyrone.