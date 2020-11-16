| 12.9°C Dublin

Mickey Harte's record makes him one of the greats but time is right for new face at Tyrone helm

Pat Spillane

Mickey Harte lifts the Sam Maguire cup in 2003. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

I GOT into trouble recently on the Sunday Game when I suggested Mickey Harte was one of the top four GAA managers of all time. He certainly is one of top five alongside Mick O’Dwyer, Jim Gavin, Seán Boylan, and Kevin Heffernan.

He is unique among the five as he was the only one to manage his county to win the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time.

His record will stand the test of time: three All-Ireland titles between 2003 and 2008, six Ulster titles, a National League title and 12 McKenna Cups.

