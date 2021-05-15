Mickey Harte's first game with Louth ends in defeat against old friend

Enda McGinley got one over his lauded former manager and clubmate Mickey Harte by the slimmest of margins in a dramatic finish in this Division 4 North clash.

A late Ryan Murray score finally outshone the sideline intrigue that was apparent throughout the encounter, but McGinley and his coach Stephen O’Neill will be delighted with their side’s character.

Ciarán Keenan opened the scoring for Louth with Ryan Murray soon levelling from a free. The game opened up when wing-back Dermot McAleese found the net. Louth were wasteful at this tentative stage, kicking six wides in the opening half in total.

Louth came out after the water break with greater focus. Sam Mulroy dispatched a penalty and two minutes later debutant Seán Marry found the net.

To compound Antrim’s troubles Ryan Murray was black-carded. Despite packing the defence with 14 men Keenan added to his tally with a long-range effort over the press.

Conor Murray would save his younger brother’s blushes with two late points to make it 2-5 to 1-6 in the home side’s favour.

Three placed kicks early in the second half saw Antrim in front. Returning from the sin bin, Ryan Murray landed two of those frees from out wide.

Anthony Williams capitalised on some loose Antrim passing to fire over, but Odhrán Eastwood brought parity for Antrim with another free. It was perfectly poised at the second water break, 2-7 to 1-10.

Louth looked to have taken the initiative when Sam Mulroy fired a stunning goal on 65 minutes to put his side two points ahead, but replacements Paddy Cunningham, Euan Walsh and match winner Murray landed three in a row to lay claim to a vital victory.

Scorers – Antrim: R Murray 0-6 (4f); D McAleese 1-0; O Eastwood (2f), C Murray 0-2 each; R McCann (45’), M Jordan, P Cunningham, E McCabe and E Walsh 0-1 each.

Louth: S Mulroy 2-2 (1-0 pen, 1 45); S Marry 1-0; D Byrne, C Keenan 0-2 each; C Downey, A Williams 0-1 each.

Louth: M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; L Jackson, A Williams, E Callaghan; C Byrne, B Duffy; A McDonnell, C Keenan, C Downey; S Marry, S Mulroy, D Byrne. Subs: E Carolan for Corcoran (43), T Durnin for Marry (w-b), R Nally for D Byrne (59), L Gray for Jackson (59), J Clutterbuck for McKenny (63), E Duffy for Duffy (70+2).

Antrim: M Byrne; J McAuley, D Lynch, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, D McAleese; C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray, A Loughran, R McCann; O Eastwood, K Small, C Murray. Subs: P McBride for McKeever (50), E McCabe for Jordan (57), P Cunningham for Small (59), E Walsh for McAleese (70+1).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).