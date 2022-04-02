Mickey Harte works Croker magic again as Louth see off Limerick to claim NFL Division 3 title

Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Ciarán Byrne after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 3 final against Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mickey Harte’s unique brand of managerial magic continues to work the oracle in this, his favourite home from home, Croke Park.

When the three-time All-Ireland winner first came into the Louth dressing-room, they were mired in the basement division of the Allianz Football League.

Now they are not alone bound for the league’s second tier in 2023, but they’ll have a trophy to celebrate after this impressive comeback victory over Limerick in the Division 3 final.

The last time Louth won a final at GAA Headquarters was the Division 4 decider in 2016. Here, watched by 8,092 spectators, they looked in real peril when trailing the Shannonsiders by 0-10 to 0-8 after Peter Nash landed his second point in the 49th minute, to be immediately substituted.

Skipper Sam Mulroy steadied Louth with his only point from play, but the decisive turning point came soon after, in the 53rd minute, all stemming from a Limerick mix-up in attack.

Dan Corcoran pounced to force the turnover and, suddenly, Limerick were totally exposed on the counter. Ciarán Byrne carried on the move, hand-passing to Liam Jackson who got there just ahead of full-back Brian Fanning.

Jackson was still some 40 metres from goal but there was no defender between him and ‘keeper Donal O’Sullivan, and he advanced unhindered before confidently placing his shot to the bottom corner.

The only goal of a hitherto uneventful contest had the effect of energising Harte’s men and, by extension, draining all belief out of Limerick.

Three more Louth points followed via a deflected effort from lionheart midfielder Tommy Durnin, the livewire Byrne and finally Mulroy, with a monster 55m free.

The captain’s fist salute to fans in the Hogan Stand hinted at what the occasion meant to his team. Just in case you missed that message, Byrne delivered his own swaggering salute after landing his fourth point from play, and then centre-back Niall Sharkey gave another fist pump after advancing to score from the right wing.

In the midst of all these in-game celebrations, Limerick sub Robbie Bourke converted two stylish frees from the ground – his team’s only scores during an otherwise barren final quarter. Fittingly, Durnin soared to claim two Louth kickouts in the home straight, helping ensure there would be no late dramatics.

For Harte, this five-point victory could serve as the perfect tonic ahead of their Leinster SFC opener against Carlow on April 24. For the Tyrone legend, the prize on offer may have been considerably more low-key than his last Croke Park final – the 2018 All-Ireland against Dublin – but at least this time he had a win to savour.

Seán O'Dea of Limerick in action against Liam Jackson of Louth during the Allianz Football League Division 3 final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Both teams had already achieved their primary objective from this spring campaign: promotion to the second division and, with that, safe passage into the Sam Maguire.

Whatever damage Harte’s reputation had endured towards the end of his Red Hand reign, he has quickly redressed that by achieving back-to-back promotions.

Billy Lee’s achievement has been no less significant, Limerick rising from the ashes of 2019 (when they were ranked 31st out of 32 counties in the league) to gain promotion in 2020 and again this year.

Louth came to Headquarters in a rich vein of form, having won five on the spin to top Division 4. Curiously, though, this came after a stuttering start and their season only came alive in the closing 15 minutes of round three, when they hit an unanswered 0-7 on University of Limerick’s Astro turf pitch to pip the previously dominant Treaty men by two points.

Mulroy came into this game as the league’s top marksman across all four divisions, with 3-51 – a staggering 53pc of Louth’s overall tally.

And even though Josh Ryan tapped over an early free for Limerick, Mulroy was quickly into his groove with a sweetly converted ‘45’ from his so-called wrong side.

Byrne, a late replacement for Daire McConnon, was looking sprightly from the off and soon edged Louth in front.

There followed two Louth goal chances, barely a minute apart, and separated by an Adrian Enright point on the counter-attack for Limerick. Firstly, Mulroy’s deflected close-range effort was gathered off his own line by corner-back Seán O’Dea; then Durnin’s snap shot was deflected wide by fellow corner-back Michael Donovan.

Even though Mulroy effortlessly stroked over the resultant ‘45’, and then Daire Nally then doubled Louth’s lead, Harte’s men proceeded to lose their way, failing to trouble the scoreboard for 20 minutes.

Limerick capitalised in the guise of a Hugh Bourke brace from play and further points from Peter Nash and Donovan, leaving them two ahead. A late pair of Mulroy tap-over frees, sandwiching Enright’s second, left Limerick narrowly ahead at the midpoint, 0-7 to 0-6.

The game was still balanced on a knife-edge when Jackson’s goal on the counter changed everything.

Scorers – Louth: S Mulroy 0-6 (2 ‘45s’, 3f), C Byrne 0-4, L Jackson 1-0, D Nally, J Clutterbuck, T Durnin, N Sharkey 0-1 each. Limerick: J Ryan 0-3 (1f), A Enright, H Bourke, P Nash, R Bourke (2f) 0-2 each, M Donovan 0-1.

Louth: J Califf; D McKenny, B Duffy, D Corcoran; C McKeever, N Sharkey, L Grey; T Durnin, J Clutterbuck; L Jackson, S Mulroy, C Lennon; D Nally, C Downey, C Byrne. Subs: T Jackson for Lennon (inj 25), E Callaghan for Grey (27), C Grimes for Nally (59), C Early for Clutterbuck (66).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, J Naughton, K Ryan; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke. Subs: R Childs for Fahy (inj 17), R Bourke for Nash (49), P de Brún for K Ryan (51), J Liston for J Ryan (59), T McCarthy for Treacy (66).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).



