Mickey Harte suffers defeat in first championship game with Louth as Offaly prevail in extra-time thriller

Offaly and Louth couldn't be separated in normal time in their Leinster first-round clash. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

THE Leinster senior football championship may be widely decried as a beaten docket but, were you to remove Dublin, it would be as competitive as any of its provincial rivals.

There was proof positive of this in Navan as Offaly and Louth engaged in an epic battle for championship survival, stretching all the way through 20 minutes of extra-time.

Louth almost won it in the dying seconds of injury-time, Sam Mulroy shooting tantalisingly wide, and a reprieved Offaly grasped their opportunity with gusto.

Fisted goals in either half of extra-time – from veteran Niall McNamee and Peter Cunningham – ultimately left nine-points of daylight between the sides.

It means that John Maughan’s Faithful advance to a Leinster quarter-final against Kildare next Sunday whereas, for Mickey Harte, his first championship campaign with Louth has lasted just one game with a painful 20-minute sequel.

This was a fascinating clash between the county with the worst Leinster record over the past decade (Offaly with just two provincial wins in 10 years) and a county craving a return to championship relevance under a three-time All-Ireland-winning manager (Louth led into SFC combat for the first time by Harte).

But, to begin with, it appeared as if another veteran manager carried all the aces as Offaly recovered from the concession a fifth-minute Ciaran Keenan point to dominate the opening quarter.

Niall McNamee had been parachuted into the Offaly attack, 18 years after making his championship debut, and the335-year-old was moving with the alacrity of a twentysomething as the Faithful gradually took control.

When Louth ‘keeper Craig Lynch bungled one of his trademark short kickouts and the ball dribbled over the sideline without crossing the 20m line, McNamee reacted sharpest to Cian Farrell’s delivery and put over his second point from play.

That left Offaly double scores ahead, 0-6 to 0-3, but former AFL recruit Ciaran Byrne responded with his second to cut the deficit to two at the water break.

The second quarter was a tale of Louth upping the ante and Offaly playing into their hands with a succession of dubious decisions, many of them poorly executed.

Farrell’s third point, and second from play, was their only score of the quarter as Louth reeled them in before forging two clear at the break, 0-9 to 0-7.

Captain Sam Mulroy was becoming increasingly influential and landed three of the last four points of the half, two from frees and one from play.

Louth were now wind-assisted and when Ryan Burns opened his account with a booming 45-metre point on the restart, the game was starting to take on a grimly predictable look for the faltering Faithful.

Instead, from somewhere, they wrestled back the initiative and struck five of the next seven points to lead at the second water break, 0-13 to 0-12.

Then this see-sawing contest took another twist, the Byrne brothers – Ciaran and sub Declan – scoring in quick succession to restore a one-point lead for Louth.

Harte’s men were still one clear when disaster struck on 63 minutes from a short kickout that was turned over. The first goal chance fell to McNamee, whose effort was blocked by Niall Sharkey. Sub Bernard Allen pounced on the rebound and his speculative effort, almost certainly a point attempt, looped over ‘keeper Craig Lynch and into the net.

When Farrell’s driving run was rewarded with a free that he converted after treatment, Offaly were three up and had one foot in a quarter-final against Kildare.

But Louth refused to go away, and points from centre-back Anthony Williams and a Mulroy brace (from play and a 45m free) drew them level in stoppage time.

There was still time for more drama at the death, when an attacking free from Offaly was turned over and the counter-attack culminated in Mulroy shooting from 40 metres – but the ball veered wide and it was onto extra-time.

After a quiet second half, McNamee sprung back to life with a point on the resumption. Ciaran Downey replied; but that would be Louth’s only score in extra-time.

Straight from the kickout, Offaly worked the ball upfield as far as Cunningham and he selflessly hand-passed across the square where McNamee was waiting at the far post to finish from point-blank range.

Offaly added another 1-3 without reply in the second period, Mark Abbott’s point followed by an insurance third goal. This time Allen looked to have scored an elegant point, but his effort rebounded off the woodwork and fell to McNamee. This time he repaid for favour for the diving Cunningham to palm home.

With Louth’s spirit broken, Eoin Carroll and a Farrell (from a free) made it a flattering nine-point victory.

SCORERS - Offaly: C Farrell 0-7 (3f), N McNamee 1-3, P Cunningham 1-1, B Allen 1-0, P Dunican 0-2 (1 ‘45’, 1f), R McNamee, J Hayes, N Darby, B Carroll, M Abbott, E Carroll 0-1 each.

Louth: S Mulroy 0-6 (4f), C Byrne 0-3, C Keenan 0-2, L Jackson, E Callaghan, C Grimes, R Burns, D Campbell, D Byrne, A Williams, C Downey 0-1 each.

OFFALY – P Dunican; J Lalor, E Rigney, N Darby; D Dempsey, J Moloney, C Doyle; P Cunningham, J Hayes; S Horan, C Stewart, A Sullivan; N McNamee, C Farrell, R McNamee. Subs: B Carroll for Sullivan (30), E Carroll for Horan (ht), B Allen for Cunningham (56), C Mangan for Moloney (61), M Abbott for R McNamee (70); Cunningham for Hayes (et), Sullivan for B Carroll (et), C Donohoe for Stewart (et), J Quinn for Doyle (inj 78), J Maher for N McNamee (86), A Leavy for Dempsey (91).

LOUTH – C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; E Carolan, A Williams, E Callaghan; B Duffy, C Byrne; L Jackson, S Mulroy, C Downey; C Keenan, C Grimes, R Burns. Subs: D Byrne for Burns (45), N Sharkey for Corcoran (52), S Marry for Duffy (68), D Nally for Jackson (68), C McKeever for Grimes (inj 70+6); T Durnin for Nally (78), Jackson for Keenan (80), J Clutterbuck for Carolan (84).

REF – B Cawley (Kildare)