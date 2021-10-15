| 6.5°C Dublin

Mickey Harte: ‘People were moving against me behind the scenes before I left Tyrone’

Mickey Harte has penned a new memoir Expand

Niamh Campbell

Mickey Harte has revealed fresh details of his departure as Tyrone boss, a role he held for almost two decades.

How it finished was not the way I would have chosen,” he writes in Devotion: a Memoir, which has been released nearly five weeks after Tyrone won their fourth All-Ireland under Harte’s successors, Brain Dooher and Feargal Logan.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman quotes a diary extract from November 10, 2020: “I knew the end was close. I just never imagined my time with Tyrone would finish on a winter’s night in the car above Garvaghey, waiting on a call.”

