Mickey Harte: ‘People were moving against me behind the scenes before I left Tyrone’

Mickey Harte has revealed fresh details of his departure as Tyrone boss, a role he held for almost two decades.

“How it finished was not the way I would have chosen,” he writes in Devotion: a Memoir, which has been released nearly five weeks after Tyrone won their fourth All-Ireland under Harte’s successors, Brain Dooher and Feargal Logan.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman quotes a diary extract from November 10, 2020: “I knew the end was close. I just never imagined my time with Tyrone would finish on a winter’s night in the car above Garvaghey, waiting on a call.”

Then team captain Mattie Donnelly was with him, and the week before, Harte talked with Donnelly to “check the mood among the players”.

“If he told me the squad were set on change then I would have said goodnight,” Harte writes.

“Had the season run as normal, there would have been no need for that conversation with Mattie.”

The 67-year-old tells of how “30 years of unbroken service seemed a good time” to bow out, but he wanted a “genuine shot” at his final year, “an opportunity denied by the coronavirus”.

Despite saying Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr supported him, the veteran manager believes that “some officers” on the county board were “set against” him for a long time.

“Others were moving against me behind the scenes,” writes Harte. “Playing politics never interested me and I had no inclination to start now.”

Unbeknownst to Harte, the committee was taking a vote which was split in his favour 6-5, but he needed one more ballot to get his wish of one more year at the helm of the squad. “I headed off. Destinations never defined me; it was always about the journey. But home was the only place for me then,” he says.

Earlier in the memoir, he describes his position with Tyrone changing after their three All-Ireland wins.

“My position came under increasing scrutiny because I was being judged on the standards that were set in the Noughties. But the football world had moved on. And our greatest ever team was breaking up,” he notes. “That period was probably more difficult for me than I realised at the time. These great players, warriors for Tyrone, were reaching the end and I had to make a lot of hard calls. I made mistakes.”

“Of course, I still want Tyrone to succeed; I always will,” adds Harte, who now has a new position managing the Louth inter-county team. “I am old enough and wise enough to know that bitterness serves you no good. Life goes on.”