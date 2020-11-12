| 10.3°C Dublin

Mickey Harte on the brink: Why this could really be the end of the road for the legendary Tyrone boss

Frank Roche

Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players Expand

SPORTSFILE

THE idea of someone other than Mickey Harte wearing the Tyrone ‘bainisteoir’ bib will seem almost preposterous, because this is how it has always been since his appointment as the county’s senior football manager in November, 2002.

But it has now moved one giant step closer to reality, once news broke last night that the Tyrone GAA executive has turned down Harte’s request for a one-year extension.

Various county board officials could not be contacted for a comment this morning, but the lack of an official confirmation doesn’t negate the significance of this development.

