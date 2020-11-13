Mickey Harte ends 18-year term as Tyrone football manager

Triple All-Ireland-winning manager Mickey Harte has stepped down from his role as Tyrone manager after 18 years at the helm. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mickey Harte has ended his involved with Tyrone football after 18 years managing the senior team, during which time he brought the Red Hand county three All-Ireland titles and six Ulster Championships.

Harte was seeking one final year, but his request was refused on grounds that clubs would have to vote on the ruling.

However, the Errigal Ciaran clubman holds no ill-will against the process or the people that made it, stating: "I respect the outcome of these meetings and that’s it’s time to reflect on what happened and leave the present to unfold itself.

"I always say that I feel privileged ever to have been a manager of any Tyrone team. To get through the minors, the under-21s and seniors for so long is an absolute privilege and I would never look at it in any other way.

"That’s how I leave things, I am privileged to have been given the opportunities I have been given and I did my best every year I was there," he said.

