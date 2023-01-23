Mickey Harte defends his Louth side over O’Byrne fixture cancellations

No such thing as bad publicity? That’s debatable in the case of the O’Byrne Cup, thrown into the spotlight because of a spate of match cancellations which have raised questions over its future.

On Saturday it came to a conclusion with a fourth success for Longford, the highlight of their 3-13 to 0-12 over Louth being 3-3 from play from Dessie Reynolds.

But after four match concessions, including the semi-final between Louth and Offaly, invariably the talk was of the competition’s credibility.

Mickey Harte took umbrage at criticism of his team for not fulfilling a fixture in Wexford, claiming they had indicated before the competition started that they were unable to travel .

“Can you imagine,” said Harte, “a three-and-a- h alf-hour journey at least and fit in eating between that and play a match at 8 o’clock and be back home at 2.0 in the morning? You know it didn’t make sense and the alternative to play three games in six days wasn’t a really sensible one either.”

Harte said the Leinster Council had given them an option of playing on January 2, but as this would have led to three games in six days they refused.

“And it’s a bit rich for someone to be giving out about us not going to the bottom end of Wexford on a Wednesday night when they feel hard done by having to go from the midlands to Parnell Park. They are making an argument for us,” he added in reference to earlier comments made by Offaly manager Liam Kearns.

​In his programme notes new Leinster chairman Derek Kent hinted at changes afoot for the competition which acts as a useful warm-up for the league and also raises funds for a hardship fund for former players.

It has done Paddy Christie no harm in the early stages of his tenure as Longford manager, a strong selection taking the title with some ease in the end on Saturday, after Louth had made the better start. Two points up, they were hit by 1-1 from Reynolds near the end of the first quarter, but remained in the game until his second goal seven minutes after the interval which opened a seven-point gap. Longford led 1-7 to 0-7 at half-time having played with the breeze.

The first two goals were the result of turnovers in Louth’s half but the third in the 59th minute was a top-class finish after Reynolds fielded Joe Hagan’s cross. Louth were understrength and over-relied on Sam Mulroy who was the stand out player in their attack. They face Clare in Ennis next Sunday in Division 2 of the league after successive promotions, while Christie’s side heads to Fermanagh on Saturday in Division 3.

“For the Dublins and the Kerrys of the world, the O’Byrne Cups and McGrath Cups are not a big deal at all but for us we are trying to build for the future,” said Christie afterwards.