Mickey Harte announced as new Louth football manager on three-year term

Triple All-Ireland-winning manager Mickey Harte will manage Louth footballers next year. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Triple All-Ireland-winning manager Mickey Harte will manage Louth footballers next year. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Triple All-Ireland-winning manager Mickey Harte will manage Louth footballers next year. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Louth have unveiled Mickey Harte as their new senior football manager on a three-year term.

Just 10 days after stepping down after 18 years in charge of Tyrone when the county board declined to give him a year's extension, Louth have made the shock announcement this evening that Harte will take over from Wayne Kierans.

The three-time All-Ireland winner will have Gavin Devlin, his former centre-back and coach for the best part of the last decade, with him for the three years and they will also oversee the U-20 team.

It is a hugely ambitious appointment for the Wee County and one that is sure to provoke much-renewed interest in their fortunes.

Many thought Harte would not manage a county outside Tyrone but he has quickly stepped into a role that will be geographically convenient for him.

Tony McEntee was thought to be a front runner for the position some weeks ago but Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick said the county would be looking elsewhere.

Louth have had an All-Ireland winning manager in charge in recent years but Peter McGrath, who guided Down to success in 1991 and '94, left after just one season (2018).

