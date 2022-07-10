Mickey Graham to consider Cavan future after Tailteann Cup final defeat

Mickey Graham is considering his future as Cavan football boss and will "assess the situation" in the wake of the Breffni men's Tailteann Cup final loss to Westmeath in Croke Park.

Former Cavan star Graham has served four years with his native county having famously led them to Ulster SFC success in 2020 – as well as Division 4 League honours earlier this year – but he admits that the job takes a serious mental toll.

Graham will "let the dust settle" before reflecting on an "unbelievable journey" with player input likely to influence his decision and whether he remains in situ for 2023.

"I'm four years here and I'll definitely have to assess the situation but I'll not make any decision just right now," Graham told the Irish Independent after a lengthy debrief in the Cavan dressing room.

"Like I said to the boys, we've a few lads there too who have been around a long time and I told them not to make any decisions. This isn't the time, let the dust settle. Go on a holiday and just recharge the batteries.

"Sometimes change is good and I'll have to sit down and talk to the players, maybe in a couple of weeks' time and see what their thought process is but also myself, the inter-county management game is a tough gig.

"It's 24/7, seven days a week and it does take its toll on you, mentally more so than anything else. You try to do your best for Cavan football as a Cavan man, sometimes it doesn't happen and sometimes it does.

"It's been an unbelievable journey for me the last four years. To say it was a rollercoaster would be an understatement, but it was always a privilege.

"It was always a lifetime ambition for me not just to represent Cavan as a player but to manage them as well and I couldn't be more privileged and honoured to have done that."