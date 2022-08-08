Mickey Graham to be given two-year extension as Cavan boss

Cavan GAA will extend Mickey Graham's term in charge of the senior football team by a further two years, subject to ratification at the next county board meeting.

Graham has been four years as manager of Cavan, winning an Ulster title in his second year, 2020.

Since then the team has dropped to Division 4 but got promotion back to Division 3 in the spring and then tested Donegal in an Ulster semi-final before reaching the final of the inaugural Tailteann Cup which they lost to Westmeath.

A Cavan county board statement tonight has confirmed that the two-year extension has been accepted and will be put to delegates for approval.