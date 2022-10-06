Mick O'Dwyer's son Haulie dies after short illness

The death has taken place of Haulie (Michael) O'Dwyer, son of eight-time All-Ireland-winning Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer, after a short illness.

Haulie is one of four of Micko's sons and had been resident in south Kerry.

He is survived by his wife Liz, his father and brothers John, Robbie and Karl.

Robbie is currently manager of Clonmel Commercials, who are back into another Tipperary football final while Karl has been involved with a number of clubs in Kildare in recent years. John has been involved in coaching underage Kerry teams in the past.

Meanwhile Tadhg Kennelly has been appointed as head coach of the Great Western Sydney Giants academy in the AFL.

Kennelly had previously been on the coaching staff at Sydney Swans, the club with which he won an AFL Premiership in 2005, but lost his job when the Covid pandemic forced to club to make cutbacks, while he was also the AFL international talent manager.