Michael Murphy: The best midfielder, half forward and full forward in Gaelic football

What is there left to write about Michael Murphy?

Every type of praise has been overused, every piece of analysis concludes what you've already known for a decade - that he's absolutely brilliant. His effect goes beyond words at this point and maybe it's only a feeling that can best capture his presence on the game now. Maybe it's the smell of cut grass beyond the burger vans, the sight of jerseys walking down and up both hills of Clones, the sound of Christy Murray's bagpipes and that sensation of child-like giddiness at the pit of your stomach when you hear him stop to roar, "Up Donegal!"

Michael Murphy in full flight is the best of summer.

Michael Murphy is that impulse to rise to your feet as the band parades the teams past your seat before the game. He's the rush you get seeing two players off the ball bang shoulders manically against each other. He's the basic instinct in all of us that sometimes craves for someone to just 'drive it in, for f**k sake'.

But Michael Murphy is the man you want in there when the ball is driven in. He's the man you want driving the thing in too. And he's the one you need to get it to the driver in the first place.

It's a well-worn problem for many a team up and down the land, if they could only have two versions of their best player, one could do damage at full forward and the other would get him the ball at midfield. It's not a problem for Donegal though, because Michael Murphy is more than enough to cover every position you want him in.

Since Declan Bonner took over, Murphy has been deployed in and out of midfield seamlessly without ever feeling like he's been missing from attack. Bonner stacks the forward line when Donegal have possession - they'll slow it down if they want extra bodies forward and that gives Murphy lethal options to play with and it gives him a licence to roam wherever he can do most damage. It means Donegal can function without Murphy in attack and that means they have the best player in the country as a luxury add-on in every area - going forward, in the middle, and taking up big space at the back.

In the Ulster semi-final in 2017, Murphy had Padraig Hampsey hanging out the back of him as he tried to do a shift in midfield and the two points from the Tyrone man that day were well documented long after. That was one of those days Donegal wished they had a Michael Murphy to do the job Rory Gallagher had him doing and another Michael Murphy at full forward. Bonner has never confined his captain like that and, by sorting out the bones of the team without using Murphy to make them up, he's been able to add the most delicious and hearty piece of meat on top.

On their return to action in Omagh on Saturday, Murphy's possession map shows just how liberated he is in the Donegal system - and how effective he's able to be all over the pitch because of it.

Six points.

Tree kickouts won clean and one broken down for a team mate.

Two balls won in the full forward line, two scores.

Most of his balls won at half forward followed by purposeful charges at the defence.

In fact, of the 10 contested balls Michael Murphy had to fight for (long kick passes or kickouts), he won eight of them.

Obviously that ability to claim primary possession marks him out anyway but the range of avenues with which Donegal were able to use to get him on the ball really gives a man-marker like Hampsey an uphill battle for the entire game. He can't mark Murphy from behind without him winning ball in front. He can't mark him in front without him winning ball behind. And when he follows him out the pitch, Murphy watches the play unfolding and comes piling off the shoulder.

The way Donegal are able to hand him the ball under this structure is in stark contrast with the idea that he had to be winning it from kickouts or standing at the edge of the square.

When the most dangerous player in the country is able to come into the game that often and that handy, it's an impossible task for the opposition to stop him. He's virtually unmarkable because he wanders in and out of plays. He's good enough to win any type of ball and his team mates are smart enough to find him wherever he is, whenever he's active - which is most of the time, in fairness.

Murphy devastated Tyrone in every area and he made it look so easy too. He made it look like the simplest job in the world to make big plays in tight areas - genuinely so much so that his most difficult task this weekend would've been trying to figure out who was supposed to be marking him all game.

After the match, Murphy talked about misplaced passes from the team (he only played two himself), and he highlighted the tendency for green jerseys to take the ball into contact. The Glenswilly man could carry through tackles better than anyone but he doesn't need to anymore. When Murphy's running, he's hitting green grass with frightening power but when he's got hands around him, he's using his team mates.

And it's always a useful pass too. Only one of Murphy's kick passes went backwards against Tyrone. All of his passes went to just seven targets and seven positive targets at that - four of his fellow forwards, a midfielder and two of the most potent attacking wing backs in the game right now.

The way Langan and Murphy dovetail is unstoppable. They're both direct, strong, fast and deadly and they both come alive when the other is running at defences - when they run out of road, they throw it to the other. And it's that ability to let play develop and then break off the shoulder that is making Murphy too hard to do anything about.

In 2013, Glenswilly played Ballinderry in the Ulster club football final and the Derry champions selected Connor Nevin to mind the iconic number 14. Size wise, they had the same profile, same height, similar strength and Nevin is a top defender, it made all the sense in the world. What Ballinderry didn't factor in was Murphy's sharpness across the ground. Nevin just couldn't live with his pace and it was only when wiry and then-teenage corner back Gareth McKinless was moved onto him did they manage to live with him some more.

Even then, that was only possible because he was the obvious go-to every time. Now, Brennan and McBrearty and Langan and Mogan are killing teams and Murphy is just joining in whenever he wants to.

Donegal are not a one-man team, but they have the one man every team wants.

And they have him running riot all over - winning ball, driving the thing in, kicking scores.

As he tried to analyse the importance of the win over Tyrone, Murphy eventually just smiled and concluded, "football's back."

You could nearly feel the leather on your hands yourself.

Long, balmy evenings until the midge bites become too much, the distant echo of hats, scarves and headbands and the taste of sandwiches from the boot of a car. The Sunday Game theme tune and Donegal's timeless legend putting on a masterclass at 8, 11 and 14 all at the same time.

Michael Murphy in full flight is the best of summer.

And summer's back. Football's back.