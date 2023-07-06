Michael Murphy rules himself out of running for Donegal job

One of the county’s most influential figures, Murphy would be a unifying force in a county that endured a horrible 2023 with poor on-field performances outstripped only by off-field issues that saw the county’s Academy collapse and a review commissioned by the GAA.

But he won’t be the man to succeed Aidan O’Rourke, who himself took charge after Paddy Carr stepped down mid-season. Murphy ruled himself out of the running, citing his lack of experience. He also stated he’d be unlikely to get involved in any backroom team as Donegal look to avoid a repeat of last year and make an early appointment.

However, Murphy admits that selling the Donegal job to candidates may not be straight-forward in the current climate.

“Listen, it’s probably not massively appealing,” the Electric Ireland ambassador admitted. “It’s hard to say that it would be absolutely appealing, definitely.

“But at the same time, the right person that wants the role and work with the players, which is essentially what inter-county management is ... yes, you have to have dealings with county boards without a shadow of a doubt, but the vast majority of it should be with the group of players that’s there.

“If somebody is motivated whether it’s from a Donegal perspective or elsewhere, that’s 80 or 90 per cent of the role and that’s the way it should be. So if anybody is hungry enough to work with that group of players, of which there is good ability and hopefully a few more of them will be back around the squad again next year with injuries and travel and different things out of the way. I think it’s still a very appealing role for somebody if the time is right.

“But yes, definitely, is it appealing with the way things have gone on over the last year? No, it’s not. It’s not ideal, but you have to start somewhere. As a county we have to start somewhere, it’s not nice for it to be out in public all of these things, but if it means the best things for moving forward and things can start getting right from now on, then that’s the way it has to be and it will it positive.”

Murphy identified the appointment of a new manager, the refloating of the Academy system and resolving issues around governance as the three biggest issues facing Donegal. And he admitted a preference for a internal candidate.

“Ideally all over the country I think everybody would want the best person from within their own county, it’s the way the GAA is set up and the way you want things.

“But that requires people who want the job, requires people to say ‘you know what the time is right for me I want to get stuck in. I feel I’m the right person for the job. Let’s take it and let’s push on’.

“And whether we like it or don’t like it – and yeah there have been issues with county boards and all sorts of things and selection and all that – that hasn’t come forward from Donegal (candidates) in the last number of appointments. It was always maybe seeing if this person would take it or not take it. And you compare and contrast that in the same situation as we were last year looking for a manager. Mayo had four different management panels that were essentially looking for a job.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th July

​“And that same hunger for the Donegal role wasn’t evident last year. Hopefully it is there this year. The process is up and going there’s calls out for applicants which is due to finish the middle or end of this month and hopefully that’s a sign that the selection process can happen and happen fairly quickly then for August.”

And after his first season being on the outside looking in, Murphy has no regrets about his decision to retire from Donegal duty.

“It was difficult to be watching lads who you shared the dressing-room with for so long. And the first time in 16 years you weren’t part of a Donegal senior team but at no stage did it get to the fact that you said to yourself it was the wrong decision, you might have got an inkling like before the hop ball in the Tyrone game that it’d be nice to be stuck in there. But I’m no fool in terms of what’s required and to throw yourself in there you need to be training from October.”