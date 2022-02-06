Michael Murphy and Jason McGee injuries a concern for Donegal after win over Kildare

Michael Murphy of Donegal leaves the field with a first half injury during the Allianz Football League Division 1 win over Kildare at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

In the aftermath of it all, Declan Bonner will perhaps assess medical reports rather than match reports.

Injuries to Michael Murphy and Jason McGee were the obvious cause of concern after Donegal defeated Kildare by five.

Murphy limped off in the 21st minute and McGee was helped off early in the second half. As he addressed the media afterwards, these felt the more pressing matters rather than the hows and the whys of a win spurred by goals from Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh.

Murphy’s withdrawal was followed barely a minute later by Jimmy Hyland netting a goal for Kildare. Briefly, the home support must’ve feared the worst.

Four minutes later, though, McBrearty picked his spot perfectly in the bottom corner of Aaron O’Neill’s net.

Just before half-time, McHugh finished after the excellent Michael Langan presented the chance and Donegal led 2-7 to 1-4 when Barry Cassidy signalled the break.

“Any time Michael goes off you worry about it,” Bonner said, although the actual diagnoses didn’t stray beyond the captain having ‘some damage done’.

McGee, who was having a storming game in their engine room, suffered what Bonner termed a ‘bang’.

“We won’t take any chances with any of the players,” Bonner said.

“That was a hard, physical encounter.”

Hyland batted to the net from Ben McCormack’s inviting ball to put Kildare ahead for the first - but only - time, the corner-forward seeming to arrive from nowhere at the right second.

McBrearty soon swung the tide, firing to the bottom corner to ease the nerves and McHugh’s second gave Donegal a healthy lead.

They lost their way a little as Kildare inched back. Paddy Woodgate, Kevin Flynn and Ryan Houlihan brought them to within three - but that was as close as they got. Having fought back to draw with Kerry last week, they sensed a repeat, but Donegal held firm.

“Going home, we’re disappointed,” Kildare manager Glenn Ryan reflected.

“The mood was to try and build on that performance against Kerry and try to make things a bit better. There were elements that we did improve on. We’ll strive to get better in others.”

Conor O’Donnell stemmed the flow with Donegal’s first point of part two, arriving in the 46th minute.

With the memories of a drawn encounter with Mayo, when the rug of a five-point advantage was pulled from beneath them, still fresh in their minds, Donegal closed well.

Shane O’Donnell, a substitute, was in on the act and the imperious Langan stroked over a pair of late scores.

“He is one of the top players in the country and he’s developing well,” Bonner said of Langan. “Michael is a quiet individual, but he does his talking on the pitch. He is a real good athlete and that was another good performance.”

Donegal were good value here, although Kildare might have good reason to point to six second-half wides when their assessment comes.

“We still have plenty of room for improvement,” Bonner added.

“We gave the ball away far too cheaply at times so we need to be better on the ball.

“I thought that we saw out the last 10 or 15 minutes well and we tagged on a few scores. We came under the cosh in the third quarter, but we got control again going into the last 15 minutes.

“We finished better. When you’re in Division One, you’re playing top teams. We didn’t cope against Mayo. We should have seen that out - but it was a learning curve for us. We have a lot of young lads coming on. Lads are standing to stand up and that’s important for us moving forward.”

Scorers - Donegal: R McHugh, P McBrearty 1-1 each, M Langan (1f) 0-4, C O’Donnell 0-3, S O’Donnell, J McGee 0-1 each. Kildare: J Hyland (1f, 1m) 1-4, P Woodgate (2f) 0-2, K Flynn, P Tuohy, R Houlihan 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patto 6; C Ward 7, B McCole 6, O McFadden-Ferry 7; T McClenaghan 6, E Gallagher 7, P Brennan 7; J McGee 8, C McGonagle 7; P Mogan 7, R McHugh 7, M Langan 8; P McBrearty 6, M Murphy 5, C O’Donnell 7. Subs: C McGuinness 6 for Murphy (21), S O’Donnell 7 for McGee (38), E O’Donnell 6 for McClenaghan (50), M Curran 6 for Brennan (60).

Kildare: A O’Neill 6; M O’Grady 6, S Ryan 6, R Houlihan 7; J Sargent 6, J Murray 6, T Archibold 6; K Feely 5, K Flynn 6; P Tuohy 6, P Cribbin 6, B McCormack 6; P Woodgate 7, D Flynn 6, J Hyland 8. Subs: A Masterson 6 for Flynn (21), N Flynn 6 for McCormack (50), P McDermott 6 for Tuohy (58), B McLoughlin 5 for Woodgate (60), F Conway 5 for Cribbin (65).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).