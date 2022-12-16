Michael Murphy adamant his Donegal exit is not linked to management delay

Former Donegal footballer Michael Murphy at the media launch of the GAAGO 2023 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Michael Murphy felt the need to stress it. No matter who was managing Donegal in 2023, he wouldn’t have been playing.

Not even the return of Jim McGuinness could have altered what the heart and the head of the former Donegal captain was telling him.

One month on from his surprise retirement and Murphy has cemented his decision by committing to the 2023 championship season as one of GAAGO football analysts.

In Croke Park for yesterday’s launch of a 38-game package that the streaming service will broadcast, Murphy made it clear he had detached for good and managerial delays or choices weren’t a factor.

Paddy Carr, an All-Ireland-winning club manager with Kilmacud Crokes in 2009 who has Donegal roots, was appointed in late October after the job appeared to be Rory Kavanagh’s. But within a few weeks, Murphy dropped the bombshell that his 15-year career was at an end.

“No matter who was managing Donegal, I wouldn’t have been playing,” he said. “It wouldn’t have mattered a jot to me. And likewise the appointment of Paddy Carr. In other years, if I was there, I’m fully behind it. People looking at that from the outside may see that as a reasoning, that delay, but it wasn’t. I was delaying the thing myself.”

Murphy said his ‘all-or-nothing’ approach to the game made it impossible for him to continue when he realised he could no longer give it.

The body was fine but the “head and heart” just said no. “I’m not in a position where I am able to give what I know I need to give. I know some players can do that and I know some players can manage and mind (themselves) at the beginning of the year. Maybe take a Tuesday out or a Thursday out. That would absolutely crawl me, I would be an anti-Christ around the place. I wouldn’t be an influence, I wouldn’t be doing Donegal a service in a way.

“I look back on it and just realise how fortunate I was to be giving it every single night, yes there were times you might have been injured but you were still giving it to get back. I just wouldn’t have been able to pick and choose and do it. I know some people can, and I respect that, and they can be successful in doing that but it’s just not me.

“It’s a difficult thing to say after all those years but that’s essentially where it is at. I’m content with that now.”

A ‘bombshell’ it may be described as but for Murphy it had been coming. When he delayed in the dressing-room in Clones after the defeat to Armagh in the qualifiers last June and then eschewed the trip home on the bus with the team to travel with his parents instead, he knew his time was up.

“I stayed in the dressing-room afterwards and was the last to leave, very much the last to leave,” he recalled.

“I stayed and stayed and stayed. The decision probably was cemented there. Again you are waiting for that potential turn-around from it, but it wasn’t there.

“I don’t know if something came over me (that day in Clones) but I met the father outside and normally I’d give him the bag to bring home. I was bringing it home myself. I threw it in the boot and went home with him.

​“I shared my first drive up there with him and I’ll probably share my last drive with him, that kind of way. I asked myself, ‘Why did I do that? Was it a selfish thing to leave the team that time?’ Potentially, but that was the decision I came to. It probably further underlined (how) that was my first step towards detaching.

“I was 90pc there. You were waiting to wake up some morning to see would something change If anything it probably cemented the fact that there was no difference in opinion or management.”

“As you go, you become a bit more selfish towards seasons having to be successful, more so than just playing and competing at inter-county level.

“Every year since 2011 you realised that was the level we needed to do. I was fortunate on a daily basis since 2011 to give what I felt were the levels needed as a player and trying to demand that from everyone on the team, to make Donegal successful.”

There are regrets obviously about an elusive second All-Ireland title and the five Ulster finals that they lost, some narrowly including this year against Derry after extra-time. “There were times when we didn’t just perform. We couldn’t say that we performed 8 or 9 out of 10 and came up short. We were up at that level and we dropped on them given days to 6 or 7. And we were still close, we were still within a kick of a ball. They’re definitely regrets.”

And he won’t miss the endless debates over where he was best positioned for Donegal.

“Probably in latter years, I’ve played a bit more at full-forward. I enjoyed it. But from an early age, I didn’t want to be pigeon-holed. From the early days of watching Donegal teams, or even playing myself, you found yourself at full-forward, you’re out of the game. And that was you forever more then.”