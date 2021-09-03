I think it was the day of the Munster hurling final that Michael Duignan came to my house in Cork, selling the idea of me coming on board with Offaly footballers.

He was down to do co-commentary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Limerick-Tipperary game and said he’d like to run something by me. We chatted for maybe an hour and a half and, being honest, I was hugely impressed with the seriousness of his ambition as a county chairman.

Straight away, the opportunity of working with John Maughan appealed to me massively too, because I’ve always considered the Mayo man my kind of person. In other words, someone who understands the need to manage people as distinct from players.

He has that balance of being a serious football man with a sense of divilment too, something I like in people. Because there’s got to be a recognition that, if it’s always deathly serious, you’re going to lose people over time.

Maughan gets that.

I see this as a massive personal opportunity, working closely with a man of his calibre. I like to think I’ve something to contribute and hope I can be hands-on in whatever role John sees appropriate for me.

To me, he’s one of the great football men, someone I think was far ahead of his time going all the way back to when he led Clare to that famous Munster final defeat of Kerry way back in ’92.

I’ll be honest, it was a hard-sell at home. There are four children to be taken into the equation, one of them only a year and a half now. If Orla wasn’t agreeable, there’s simply no way I could have committed to being gone probably three nights a week.

I don’t do things half-heartedly, she knows that.

Right now, incidentally, my total attention is with Glanmire and our upcoming championship, something I’m really looking forward to.

So I didn’t want the story to come out this week and it really disappointed me that it did. Because there were people I wanted to talk to face-to-face first, something I reckoned I could do once the All-Ireland final was out of the way. Maybe that was naïve on my part.

I happen to believe that tradition is important in a county. Yes, it can feed unrealistic expectation sometimes. But it also instils belief, a can-do attitude. And Offaly have that in spades right now, with Shane Lowry’s support obviously adding to the buzz.

No question, the success of the under-20s is feeding that too. A lot of people maybe still see Offaly as being well down the general pecking order, but I know John is determined to try and change that.

This is a county that can aim high. That can achieve.

I grew up with the ‘Kerry’s Golden Years’ video and, of course, Offaly featured very prominently in that. I always admired the way those Offaly fellas carried themselves and I sometimes wonder if the Matt Connors and Richie Connors and Martin Furlongs and Seán and Brendan Lowrys realise just what household names they were in the Kingdom back then.

They certainly were in my house.

I’ve loved what involvement I’ve had with teams since my retirement as a player, specifically UCC under Billy Morgan and currently Glanmire.

I’d be like a sponge, watching the likes of Billy in action, so I see this as a natural next step up now.

Sadly, it’s one that I believe simply isn’t compatible with my role as a pundit because I honestly cannot see how you can do both.

Not if I want to do either one right. Not if I want to be honest.

So this column, as well my work with The Sunday Game, will, sadly, have to go. I’ll miss them both, but I want to get this right.