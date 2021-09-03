| 13.8°C Dublin

Michael Duignan visit convinced me Offaly opportunity was too good to pass up

Tomás Ó Se

Chairman of the Offaly County Board Michael Duignan with his son Brian Duignan of Offaly after the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Chairman of the Offaly County Board Michael Duignan with his son Brian Duignan of Offaly after the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

I think it was the day of the Munster hurling final that Michael Duignan came to my house in Cork, selling the idea of me coming on board with Offaly footballers.

He was down to do co-commentary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Limerick-Tipperary game and said he’d like to run something by me. We chatted for maybe an hour and a half and, being honest, I was hugely impressed with the seriousness of his ambition as a county chairman.

Straight away, the opportunity of working with John Maughan appealed to me massively too, because I’ve always considered the Mayo man my kind of person. In other words, someone who understands the need to manage people as distinct from players.

