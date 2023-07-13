Men from Kingdom timing their run to perfection again

What looked like an indifferent season has been turned on its head in the space of just a few weeks

Not for the first time, Jack O’Connor looks to have Kerry coming good for the right time of the year. Going back to the 2009 ‘startled earwigs’ game where Kerry thrashed Dublin and even before, Kerry and O’Connor have a tradition of saving their best football for the business end of the season. Here we chart the highs and lows of Kerry’s run to the All-Ireland semi-final.