Meath’s psychological scars not healed enough to carry off Dublin upset

Social media can be a peculiar companion, reminding you of the passage of time, it has no respect for the elderly at times!

During the week, last Wednesday in fact, I was scrolling through twitter when I stalled on a few familiar faces - it was one of those 'On This Day' type tweets.

The Dublin County Board tweet read: "#OnThisDay in 2002, our senior footballers won a first Leinster title in 7 years, with a 2-13 to 2-11 victory over Kildare at Croke Park."

Accompanying the text were four pics - one of my good pal and neighbour, Coman Goggins, lifting the Delaney Cup, his false pearly whites gleaming like something out of a Colgate advert in the summer sun; another was of Ray Cosgrove dancing in front of Hill 16 after scoring a goal (he made a habit of that that summer .... scoring goals and dancing!); then there was a pic of Ray with Shane Ryan, a fresh-faced Jim Gavin, the sadly deceased Tom Mulligan and our sub 'keeper Bryan Murphy; and finally manager Tom Lyons, two fists in the air in front of a raucous, packed Hill 16.

That summer Dublin defeated Wexford (by two points), Meath and Kildare to secure the Leinster SFC title for the first time since 1995, having made my senior debut in 1996 it was the best of times.

While it is hard to believe it was 19 years ago the memories are still so vivid it was a world and a half away in terms of the road Dublin have travelled since, and their Leinster rivals also.

Meath had entered the 2002 championship as provincial champions, the previous year they had progressed all the way to the All-Ireland final.

Since then the Royal County, Dublin's opponents this Sunday, have won one Leinster SFC title - the controversial one in 2010 when Joe Sheridan's infamous 'try' broke Louth hearts - and only one Meath player has been honoured with an All Star (Stephen Bray, 2007).

Dublin? Fifteen Leinsters, eight All-Irelands, six National League Division 1 (including sharing it with Kerry this year), and 70 All Stars.

As a young fella growing up in the capital it was very much the "songs and stories" of the great Dublin/Meath rivalry of the 1980s and early '90s that fuelled my dreams of one day lining out for the Dublin seniors.

It was a brilliant rivalry then, sadly now in a derelict state. The fact that RTÉ are not showing this weekend's game live is a sad reflection of the current decline of that direct relationship. Once Meath were the noisy neighbours, now it's a faint murmur.

However, Sunday's clash of the counties will be a good barometer of where Dublin are at. The slackness of their display against Wexford, particularly in the opening half, will have annoyed them and I'd be anticipating something of a reaction.

But as I've said in recent weeks with all the injuries, especially in defence to the likes of Jonny Cooper, Eoin Murchan, John Small and Robbie McDaid, plus the absence of Stephen Cluxton as well as several retirements/departures Dublin look more vulnerable this year than in some time. Their squad doesn't carry the potency that it once did and the important impact subs are not as obvious when you scan the match-day selections.

Can Meath take advantage? Is there some 'blood in the water'? Can the Royals revive the old rivalry?

Meath enter the game on the back of a highly comprehensive victory over Longford in their provincial quarter-final - they scored 4-22 and conceded just 0-12, only five points of which came from play. Twelve players got their names on the score sheet with good scoring returns from Jordan Morris, Cathal Hickey, James McEntee and Cillian O'Sullivan.

However, on their path to last November's Leinster decider Andy McEntee's men had been shooting the lights out and then they ran into the Dubs and a 21-point defeat, in the 2019 provincial final the margin was 16 points.

So you have to ask the question: Have Meath repaired their self-belief or is there an element of fear in their game when they face Dublin?

Last December they actually made a bright opening and Cillian O'Sullivan had an early goal opportunity that he didn't take.

However, Dean Rock’s goal in the eighth minute kick-started an unbroken sequence of 2-10 before half-time and the game was effectively well over. That's what this Dublin team can do when they hit form, a quick scoring burst and they put their opponents to sleep.

Against Wexford the likes of Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Niall Scully and Brian Fenton had subdued performances by their standards, for which Wexford have to take great credit, but I anticipate a lot more energy, tempo and intensity out of Dessie Farrell's side this Sunday.

I don't think the margin of victory will be anything like the last two championship encounters between the sides but I think the psychological scars that have been inflicted on this Meath team by the Dubs have not healed sufficiently for an upset.

The curtain-raiser between Kildare and Westmeath could be a great contest.

Jack O'Connor has a very settled team and panel, he didn't do any great experimentation over the course of their league campaign.

There are a lot of big, athletic footballers in the Lilywhites' panel and on paper should be achieving more than they have in recent years.

A lack of consistency has been their Achilles heel and perhaps a mental brittleness - by sticking to a familiar team during the league O'Connor's message was to put his trust in the players that one off day was not going to jeopardise their selection. He'll be hoping for payback now.

Opponents Westmeath got relegated from Division 2 having lost their three regulation games by small margins (Meath by one point, Mayo by three, Down by one) before losing to Cork (by six points) in their relegation clash.

However, Jack Cooney's men rebounded in style in their Leinster quarter-final against Laois. Despite trailing by a point at half-time Westmeath put in a superb second half to outscore their opposition by 3-10 to 1-2 with Lorcan Dolan scoring a superb goal.

Should be a tight game but I think Kildare are a bit more advanced and the Croke Park surface and dimensions should suit them more.