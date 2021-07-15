| 21.6°C Dublin

Meath’s psychological scars not healed enough to carry off Dublin upset

Ciarán Whelan

Meath's Cathal Hickey is surrounded by Dublin's Con O'Callaghan, Eoin Murchan and Seán Bugler during last November's Leinster SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Meath's Cathal Hickey is surrounded by Dublin's Con O'Callaghan, Eoin Murchan and Seán Bugler during last November's Leinster SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Social media can be a peculiar companion, reminding you of the passage of time, it has no respect for the elderly at times!

During the week, last Wednesday in fact, I was scrolling through twitter when I stalled on a few familiar faces - it was one of those 'On This Day' type tweets.
The Dublin County Board tweet read: "#OnThisDay in 2002, our senior footballers won a first Leinster title in 7 years, with a 2-13 to 2-11 victory over Kildare at Croke Park."

Accompanying the text were four pics - one of my good pal and neighbour, Coman Goggins, lifting the Delaney Cup, his false pearly whites gleaming like something out of a Colgate advert in the summer sun; another was of Ray Cosgrove dancing in front of Hill 16 after scoring a goal (he made a habit of that that summer .... scoring goals and dancing!); then there was a pic of Ray with Shane Ryan, a fresh-faced Jim Gavin, the sadly deceased Tom Mulligan and our sub 'keeper Bryan Murphy; and finally manager Tom Lyons, two fists in the air in front of a raucous, packed Hill 16.

