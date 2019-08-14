Meath’s David Gough has been confirmed today as the referee for next month’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry.

Meath's David Gough confirmed as All-Ireland final referee with family members in as umpires

It will be the first time the Slane clubman will be the man in the middle in a senior decider, and, as part of his team, he will bring family members Eugene Gough, Terry Gough, Stephen Gough and Dean Gough in as umpires, all of the Slane club,

Gough is also set to be joined by Conor Lane, Barry Cassidy, and Sean Hurson as his assistants.

His appointment had been widely anticipated, though there were misgivings expressed in Kerry about his connections with Dublin.

Gough lives in Dublin and formerly worked as a primary school teacher in Terenure. He is now GAA education and development officer in the DCU St Patrick's campus in Drumcondra.

Kerry were unhappy with Gough's display in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final when they suffered a two-point defeat to Dublin.

There was an incident late in the game when Gough missed a foul by Kevin McManamon on Peter Crowley that led to a Dublin point to put them two clear, which was the margin of victory.

Prior to his appointment being officially announced, four-time All-Ireland final referee Pat McEnaney said geography should not count against Gough.

He pointed out that a precedent was set in 2015 when David Coldrick, another Meath referee who lives and works in Dublin, took charge of the Dublin-Kerry decider.

McEnaney said Gough's performance in the Super 8 clash between Dublin and Cork "opened the door" for him to be considered for the final.

"His performance that night was top class. David Gough definitely has to be in the top two or three referees in the country," he said.

Gough was the man-in-the middle for the 2015 minor final between Kerry and Tipperary, and he also refereed the All-Ireland Under 21 final in 2013 between Cork and Galway, the Connacht final in 2017, last year’s Ulster final, and last year’s All-Ireland club football final.

Cork’s Conor Lane will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Barry Cassidy (Derry) and the sideline official will be Sean Hurson (Tyrone).

Meanwhile, Noel Mooney will referee the minor football final between Galway and Cork.

A member of the Cavan Gaels GAA club, he took charge of the Super 8’s game between Cork and Roscommon as well as the Ulster club final between Gweedore and Scotstown.

