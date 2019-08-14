Meath’s David Gough is to be confirmed today as the referee for next month’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry.

Meath's David Gough and family to be confirmed as All-Ireland SFC final referee and umpires team

It will be the first time the Slane clubman will be the man in the middle in a senior decider, and, as part of his team, he is expected to bring family members Eugene Gough, Terry Gough, Stephen Gough and Dean Gough in as umpires.

Gough is also set to be joined by Conor Lane, Barry Cassidy, and Sean Hurson as his assistants.

His appointment has been widely anticipated, though there were misgivings expressed in Kerry about his connections with Dublin.

Referee David Gough. Photo: Sportsfile

Gough lives in Dublin and formerly worked as a primary school teacher in Terenure. He is now GAA education and development officer in the DCU St Patrick's campus in Drumcondra.

Kerry were unhappy with Gough's display in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final when they suffered a two-point defeat to Dublin.

There was an incident late in the game when Gough missed a foul by Kevin McManamon on Peter Crowley that led to a Dublin point when the sides were level.

Prior to his appointment being officially announced, four-time All-Ireland final referee Pat McEnaney said geography should not count against Gough.

He pointed out that a precedent was set in 2015 when David Coldrick, another Meath referee who loves and works in Dublin, took charge of the Dublin-Kerry decider.

McEnaney said Gough's performance in the Super 8 clash between Dublin and Cork "opened the door" for him to be considered for the final.

"His performance that night was top class. David Gough definitely has to be in the top two or three referees in the country," he said.

Online Editors