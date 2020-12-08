Meath's David Coldrick set to be confirmed as All-Ireland SFC final referee

David Coldrick is set to be confirmed to referee the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo on Saturday week, the fourth time he will take charge on the biggest day.

There had been some anticipation that one of the emerging referees who had not taken charge of a previous final would be appointed but Coldrick will bring a wealth of experience.

It will be the second successive year that a Meath man will take charge of an All-Ireland final and like his fellow countyman David Gough, who took charge of the drawn game between Dublin and Kerry last year with Conor Lane in for the replay, he lives and worksin the capital.

Coldrick has taken charge of a final involving Dublin before when they beat Kerry in the 2015 final.

His appointment means a lengthy 13-year gap since his first All-Ireland final in 2007 when Kerry defeated Cork. Since then he has been in the middle for Cork's 2010 win over Down.

Coldrick's fourth All-Ireland final puts him on a par with Pat McEnaney who also refereed four, both 1996 games between Meath and Mayo, the drawn 2000 final between Kerry and Galway and Kerry's 2004 win over Mayo.

Cavan's Joe McQuillan has refereed three All-Ireland finals, 2011, 2013 and 2017 when Dublin beat Kerry and Mayo (twice) while Cork's Conor Lane has also been in charge for three, the 2016 and 2018 finals and the 2019 replay.

Tyrone's Sean Hurson has been named standby referee.

Online Editors