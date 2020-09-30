| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Meath would eat your whole team for breakfast'

Martin Breheny

Tompkins was well ahead of his time - and it impacted on several counties 

Rebel leader: Larry Tompkins was 'one of the best players to ever play football', according to former Kerry and Kildare manager Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rebel leader: Larry Tompkins was 'one of the best players to ever play football', according to former Kerry and Kildare manager Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Rebel leader: Larry Tompkins was 'one of the best players to ever play football', according to former Kerry and Kildare manager Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Rebel leader: Larry Tompkins was 'one of the best players to ever play football', according to former Kerry and Kildare manager Mick O'Dwyer. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

I doubt if it would happen nowadays - a new county panellist completing his first night in training by telling the team manager that the squad weren't nearly fit enough.

All the more so since the experienced manager had taken the player aside and told him he could opt out of the more strenuous work any time he wanted because the others were at a high level of fitness.

Billy Morgan thought he was doing Larry Tompkins a favour, only to discover that his prize signing had a different view of where he and his new colleagues were at.