I doubt if it would happen nowadays - a new county panellist completing his first night in training by telling the team manager that the squad weren't nearly fit enough.

All the more so since the experienced manager had taken the player aside and told him he could opt out of the more strenuous work any time he wanted because the others were at a high level of fitness.

Billy Morgan thought he was doing Larry Tompkins a favour, only to discover that his prize signing had a different view of where he and his new colleagues were at.

He easily beat them in the four-lap run around Páirc Uí Chaoimh, prompting the pleased boss to compliment him. An unimpressed Tompkins replied that he was OK, but had "a bit more to go".

He followed up with a comment which must have startled Morgan.

"You have a long way to go with some of these lads. I told him we wouldn't beat Kerry with the shape the panel was in, and as for Meath? I told him they would eat the whole team for breakfast."

It was a bold start for a new entrant, but then Tompkins was no wide-eyed novice when he joined Cork in summer 1987.

Airline

Having first played for Kildare seniors at the age of 17, in 1981, a well-publicised row over an airline ticket in 1985 ended his Lilywhite days and, in all probability, altered the course of football history for his home county, Cork, Kerry, Derry and, quite possibly, Dublin, Meath and Mayo as well.

The remarkable story of a man for whom the obsession to succeed was all-consuming is captured in his autobiography, Believe (expertly co-crafted with journalist Denis Hurley) and while he doesn't make any claims about his significant role in history, his influence in Cork makes a strong case.

Nowhere was it felt more acutely than in Kerry who, prior to the arrival of Tompkins and fellow Kildare traveller Shea Fahy, had dominated Munster for all except one of the previous 12 seasons and followed up with eight All-Irelands.

That changed after 1986. Mick O'Dwyer described the arrival of Tompkins and Fahy in Cork as the equivalent of a top soccer club signing two super talents for free. He rated Fahy highly, but Tompkins was the real catch.

"One of the best players ever to play Gaelic football. The heart of a lion, he never knew when he was beaten," was Micko's description.

He believes that without Tompkins Cork would not have won either the 1989 or 1990 All-Ireland titles. So who would?

Presumably, Dublin or Mayo, who Cork beat in the 1989 semi-final and final, and Meath, whom they beat in the 1990 final.

Three years later, injury ruled Tompkins out of the final against Derry, a game where his leadership might well have been worth more than the three points by which Cork lost.

And then there was his (and Fahy's) absence from Kildare when O'Dwyer arrived there in late 1990.

"I'm convinced things would have turned out a whole lot different if they were in white jerseys in 1991-'94," was his assessment.

The massive effort Tompkins put into the pursuit of his targets (thumbing lifts home from Kildare training, galloping around Punchestown racecourse on his own to build stamina, working long hours to perfect his free-taking technique, surprising top soccer players in England with his strength and fitness during various rehabilitation stints from bad injuries) speaks of a man so driven that nothing would stop him.

Interventions

He recalls some kind, and helpful, interventions too. Like when the late Dermot Earley, then one of the game's big stars, tapped him on the shoulder after Roscommon had hammered Kildare in a league game in 1980 (Tompkins was only 17 at the time) and told him he would be a great player.

"You're very young, though, so don't rush it. And if you ever want any help, give me a call. I'm in the Curragh camp, only over the road."

The following year, after a defeat by Kerry in Tralee, Ógie Moran advised him to go to a gym. "Build yourself up, do some longer distance running, up and down hills."

Tompkins listened and learned. It paid off.

Ignore the big fish - net the small ones

Pandemic stubbornly defiant. Businesses closing. Unemployment rampant. Debt soaring. National mood dark. Enough of the small problems, let’s deal with a major issue.

Smart timing hasn’t been a Government forte of late and it’s hit the bullseye again with plans to bring forward legislation on ticket touting

Let’s get this right. Selling tickets above face value for sports events, concerts etc will be punishable by hefty fines and/or imprisonment, but touting in the property market (driving up house prices and rents to unsustainable levels), banking (higher mortgage rates than most of Europe), and insurance (dual pricing) draws no bigger response from Government than a ‘down with this type of thing’ rebuke.

We all agree that ticket touting is reprehensible but it doesn’t damage people’s lives like official touting, yet Government act as if it’s outside their remit. Why so?

Dual demands a big issues for ladies too

Dublin club Cuala are leading a call for a formal arrangement between camogie and ladies’ football so that dual players can play both sports without being forced into impossible scheduling situations, similar to what happened in Tipperary last weekend.

Cahir forfeited a county junior camogie final because 14 of their players were due to play in the ladies football senior county final 24 hours later.

Dual commitments – and the scheduling issues that arise from them – are common in many clubs and are likely to get worse.

Dual inter-county players were quite common years ago in hurling and football, especially in Cork, but that’s no longer the case. The dual player is still a feature of the club scene, but you wonder how long that will last either.

Camogie and ladies football need to work on their particular version of the problem because otherwise both will lose out.