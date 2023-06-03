Meath top Group 2 of Tailteann Cup with hard-fought victory over Down

Meath 1-11 Down 1-9

THE clash of two former giants of the game to decide the winners of Group 2 of the Tailteann Cup produced a dour struggle and it was Meath who took the spoils at Parnell Park on Saturday.

Colm O’Rourke’s side just about deserved their win which gives them a home quarter final in two weeks’ time while Down as runners up must play a preliminary quarter final next weekend.

The Royals were a little more economical with their finishing, tallying 11 wides to Down’s 16. It was that sort of game as Down boss Conor Laverty was left to lament missed opportunities, including 10 wides in the second half.

Meath edged the scoring in the opening half thanks to a Mathew Costello mark in first half added time to lead 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time. The decisive score of the half arrived from the penalty spot from Jordan Morris after Ronan Jones’ strong run was halted illegally.

That goal edged Meath into a 1-1 to 0-3 lead and they enjoyed a fine spell after that which yielded points from the returning James McEntee and the outstanding Morris to stretch their advantage by the 23rd minute.

The placekicking of Pat Havern ensured Down remained in touch and the full forward’s third point left the minimum between the teams on 29 minutes.

The game was in first-half added time when keeper Niall Kane pointed a ’45 to gain parity but there was still time for Meath to respond at the other end.

Daniel Guinness and McEntee exchanged points early in the third quarter before midfielder Odhran Murdock netted for Down following good approach play by Eugene Branagan and Guinness.

That left the Mourne men two clear and they maintained that advantage after Havern was again on the mark on 50 minutes.

Down though for all their possession only managed a single point after that, Havern’s fifth free which levelled proceedings at 1-9 apiece.

Substitute Jack Flynn had earlier hit a brace of points for Meath and another sub Daithi McGowan pointed a ’45 after keeper Niall Kane had denied Cathal Hickey with a fine block to edge Meath ahead in the third minute of added time.

Meath then played keep-ball for over two minutes before Donal Lenihan hit the insurance score from a free in the last action.

SCORERS

Meath: J Morris 1-3 (1-0 pen), J McEntee, J Flynn (1f) 0-2 each, J O’Connor, M Costello (m), D McGowan (’45), D Lenihan (f) 0-1 each.

Down: P Havern 0-5f, O Murdock 1-0, L Kerr 0-2 (1f), D Guinness, N Kane ‘(45) 0-1 each.

TEAMS

MEATH – S Brennan 7; A O’Neill 7, R Ryan 7, H O’Higgins 7; D Keogan 8, P Harnan 7, S Coffey 7; R Jones 7, C Gray 7; C Caulfield 6, J McEntee 7, J O’Connor 7; J Morris 8, M Costello 7, A Lynch 6.

Subs: J Flynn 7 for Caulfield (33), D Lenihan 6 for Lynch (45), D McGowan 6 for Gray (55), C O’Sullivan 6for O’Connor (59), C Hickey 6 for McEntee (65).

DOWN – N Kane 7; A Doherty 7, P Laverty 7, P McCarthy 7; D Magill 6, D Guinness 8, C Doherty 7; P Branagan 7, O Murdock 7; S Johnston 6, D Aleenan 6, L Kerr 7; C Francis 6, P Havern 8, E Branagan 6.

Subs: M Rooney 6 for Magill (46), R McEvoy 6 for E Branagan (54), R Carr 6 for Francis (59), S Annett for P Branagan (73), E Brown for McAleenan (76).

REF – F Kelly (Longford)