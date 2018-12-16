Four unanswered points down the home stretch helped Meath to a rare win over Dublin in Navan.

Meath snatch rare win over Dublin in fundraiser in aid of Sean Cox's recovery fund

Leinster’s two great rivals met in Pairc Tailteann as part of the ongoing fundraising efforts in aid of Sean Cox, who sustained serious injuries when he was attacked at a Liverpool game earlier this year.

And the 4000 strong crowd in attendance were treated to a hard fought, if at times scrappy, affair.

Dublin fielded four of the side that started this year’s All-Ireland final in Eoin Murchan, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Niall Scully while the Royals also mixed experienced heads with new faces with Graham Reilly and Donal Keogan featuring from the start.

Dublin led after seven minutes following a pair of scores from Stephen Smith but the home side would take charge from there and take a 0-8 to 0-5 lead in at the break with the returning Mickey Newman hitting four points.

Both sides ran their bench in the second half but a Robbie McDaid goal looked to have secured the bragging rights for Jim Gavin’s side after it helped them move two clear inside the final ten minutes.

However, Meath would kick four on the bounce with Bryan McMahon (two), Niall Kane and Newman securing the win for Andy McEntee’s men.

SCORERS - Meath: M Newman 0-6 (4f), G Reilly 0-3, B McMahon 0-2, N Kane, D Quinn, E Devine, J McEntee, B Menton 0-1 each.

Dublin: R McDaid 1-0, C McHugh, S Smith (1f) 0-2 each, C Mulally, S Bulger, E Lowndes, R Basquel, B Fenton, D Gavin, P Small (1f) 0-1 each.

Dublin: A Bunyan; R McDaid, S McMahon, E Murchan; E Lowndes, B Howard, C Mullally, B Fenton, D Gavin; N Scully, R Basquel, S Bulger; P Small, E O’Gara, S Smith SUBS: 25 CJ Smith for Murchan, C Howley for Scully, A Byrne for O’Gara (all HT), R Gaughan for Howard (41), C McHugh for Smith (45), D Monaghan for Lowndes (50), S Boland for Bugler (53), O Lynch for Small (54), J Hazley for Howard (60), C Murphy for Mullally (63), I Reilly for Bunyan (65).

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, R Ryan; J McEntee, D Keogan, N Kane; A Flanagan, S McEntee; B Menton, G Reilly, E Devine; B McMahon, M Newman, T O’Reilly SUBS: M Burke for Ryan, 24 Danny Quinn for Menton (both 41), S Tobin for Reilly (44), Thomas McGovern for Devine (54), 25 Shane Glynn for McGill (59), M Brennan for Colgan (65), G McCoy for S McEntee (65)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)

