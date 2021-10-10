Meath SFC round-up: Ratoath keep three in-a-row dreams alive

Ratoath, chasing a three-in-a-row of Meath SFC crowns, booked their passage to the last four and a semi-final clash with Wolfe Tones thanks to a 0-14 to 0-11 quarter-final win over Summerhill on Sunday.

The exchanges at Páirc Tailteann were close throughout between the 2019 finalists, with the champions ahead by a point approaching half-time. Jack Flynn’s ‘45 doubled that advantage as they led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Joey Wallace (pictured) increased the lead on the restart, but Summerhill were always in the contest and twice reduced the margin to the minimum in the second half. However, Dáithí McGowan accounted for a couple of points in the closing stages as Ratoath held on.

Goals proved crucial for Wolfe Tones who defeated Na Fianna 3-10 to 1-13. Cian O’Neill and former inter-county star Cian Ward shared the scoring honours for the winners with 2-1 and 1-4 respectively.

O’Neill struck for the opening goal and added a second shortly after half-time while Ward netted from the penalty spot seven minutes from the finish.

Donaghmore/Ashbourne caused something of a shock when seeing off the challenge of last year’s beaten finalists Gaeil Colmcille 1-15 to 1-11.

Mick Deegan’s charges led throughout and were boosted by an Andrew Tormey goal on the stroke of half-time which gave them a seven-point lead, 1-9 to 0-5.

With Michael Deegan in excellent form, he finished with a personal tally of nine points, the Dublin border side went 1-12 to 0-6 clear in the third quarter.

A goal from Adam Muldoon gave the Kells men a boost but the Ashbourne lead was never seriously threatened.

Donal Lenihan accounted for nine points as Dunboyne overcame St Colmcille’s 2-14 to 0-12. Dunboyne were ahead 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time and led 1-12 to 0-7 after Gavin McCoy netted on 40 minutes. Stuart Lowndes struck for their second goal in the final quarter.