Meath see off Cork to get boost in battle to avoid Tailteann Cup football and leave Rebels deep into relegation mire

Fionn Herlihy of Cork in action against Brian Menton, left, and Eoin Harkin of Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Nothing was sorted in a mathematical sense here, but Meath took a significant step towards avoiding Tailteann Cup football when proving too strong for a disappointing Cork side in Navan.

The Royals are not out of the woods in their quest to avoid the drop but move to four points in division two. The picture, however, is much more bleak for Cork who dropped to the foot of the table on score difference.

For the fifth game on the spin, Meath lost the toss and found themselves playing against the breeze. But on this occasion, Andy McEntee’s men made a much better fist of the conditions.

The Royals lost their captain Shane McEntee during the week as he travels to Mali for a tour of duty with the Irish defence forces but they were able to welcome back the experienced Bryan Menton and he was amongst the scorers as Meath opened up a three point lead.

Cork settled and hit three on the spin to tie up the game on 22 minutes with Brian Hurley and Stephen Sherlock doing most of the heavy lifting up front. But Meath recovered their composure and with goalkeeper Harry Hogan converting his first five dead balls, they it the last five points of the half. Cillian O’Sullivan, captain in the absence of McEntee, blazed over the bar from close range to leave it 0-11 to 0-6 at the break and put the Royals in the driving seat.

Cork manager Keith Ricken kept his side on the pitch briefly at half time. On the evidence of the first half, and with conditions against them on the restart, they had plenty to discuss.

The visitors grabbed the first two points of the half to get back to within three but when Jason Scully steered over a beauty, Meath kicked up a gear in a spell that saw them hit an unanswered 1-4 which effectively sealed the game. The goal came from a penalty after Scully was fouled. Morris’ initial effort hit the post but rebounded in off Cork goalkeeper Micheal Martin as the Royals opened up a ten point lead.

Cork did manage a response when Joe Grimes goaled with 15 minutes to play to reduce the gap to six but they never looked like generating the momentum required to reel the Royals in. Cork thoughts move to a must win game with Down while Meath travel to Ennis to face Clare.

Scorers:

Meath: H Hogan 0-5 (5f), J Morris 1-2 (1-0 pen), C O’Sullivan, B Menton, J McEntee 0-2 each, T O’Reilly, S Walsh, J Scully, J Wallace, M Costello 0-1 each.

Cork: S Sherlock 0-5 (3f 1 45), J Grimes 1-0, B Hurley, C O’Mahony 0-2 each, R Maguire 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

MEATH – H Hogan; R Clarke, J Muldoon E Harkin; C Hickey, P Harnan, D Keogan; B Menton, R Jones; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, M Costello; J Scully, S Walsh, J Morris SUBS: J McEntee for Hickey (HT), E Wallace for Scully (60), B McMahon for O’Sullivan, J Wallace for Walsh (both 65), R Ryan for Harkin (70)

CORK – M Martin; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, T Corkery; R Maguire, K Histon, M Taylor; I Maguire, S Merritt; D Dineen, F Herlihy, C O’Callaghan; S Sherlock, B Hurley, B Murphy

SUBS: J O’Rourke for O’Callaghan (BS 19-24), J Grimes for Merritt (31), C O’Mahony for Herlihy, C Kiely for Taylor (both HT), J O’Rourke for Dineen (BS 38-43), P Ring for Corkery (44), M Cronin for Murphy (BS 56), B Hayes for Hurley (62), J O’Rourke for O’Callaghan (BS 70)

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)