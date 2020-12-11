Meath secretary slams 'abuse and vile comments from keyboard warriors and so-called supporters'

MEATH GAA secretary Mairead Delaney has condemned the “vile comments” emanating from keyboard warriors in the wake of the Royals’ record Leinster SFC final defeat to Dublin last month.

Her comments came as Meath reported a financial surplus of over €400k, this figure largely attributable to a vastly reduced spend on inter-county team expenses even in a year when Meath gate receipts were more than halved because of Covid-19 public health restrictions.

Delaney only makes passing reference to Dublin’s stranglehold on the Delaney and Sam Maguire Cups, alluding to the “conversations going all around the country” while emphasising their rivals’ on-field brilliance.

But, closer to home, she is scathing of the abused meted out by “so-called supporters” in the aftermath of Meath’s crushing 3-21 to 0-9 reversal at the hands of Dessie Farrell’s team.

“A Leinster final beckoned for the second year in a row against our near neighbours, Dublin. Unfortunately, for the second year in a row we were badly beaten,” Delaney writes in her annual secretary’s report.

“Our team went out to win the Leinster championship, but it was not to be. Everyone, players, management and officials, are so disappointed with the way the year finished.

“However, we all have to pick ourselves up and try again next year. We do not deserve the abuse and vile comments from keyboard warriors and so-called supporters,” she stressed.

“People need to remember that our players and management are human beings who all have families who don’t need to hear the abuse.”

Reflecting on Dublin’s ongoing dominance and the often-vexed debate about the resourcing of coaching and games development, the Meath secretary states: “We all know the arguments and conversations going around all the country about the Dublin football team. We cannot take away from a brilliant team and must compliment them on their achievements.

“We are not at their level yet but we are working hard with coaching in clubs and schools. We have 20 coaches employed who work in 43 clubs and 90 (out of 115) primary schools on a weekly basis.

“We do need more resources to keep this going. We also need to get more involved in our secondary schools. At present our coaches are periodically involved with 10-12 post primary schools during the year. This includes transition year programmes, Super Games centres, Go Games referees courses and blitz days.

“The 43 clubs mentioned above are currently part of the East Leinster Scheme. We must remember that five years ago we had less than half that amount of coaches in Meath.

“We are unable to take on any extra coaching staff due to the pandemic. We must also remember that some rural areas in our county have very few eligible players. This will have a negative effect on clubs unless planning permission is allowed in rural areas. We sent a submission to Meath County Council to ask them to consider amending their draft County Development plan.”

Delaney concludes her report by wishing a speedy recovery to Graham Geraghty, saying: “As we all know Graham was a superb player on the pitch and fought with great determination for the cause of Meath football. I know he will fight his illness with the same determination now and be back at games before long.”

Meath’s financial statements for the year ending October 31 – admittedly before any of their Leinster SFC outings and most of their McDonagh Cup hurling fixtures had taken place – have also been released today and they reveal a surplus of €404k.

This is despite a drop of €467k in revenue for the year, with the inevitable decrease in gate receipts during a pandemic the most obvious factor at play (down from almost €477k to just under €230k).

However, with the inter-county season heavily curtailed, the county board was still able to report a healthy surplus because it spent some €867k less this year – the overall expenditure figure was down from €1.915m in 2019 to €1.042m in 2020.

By far the biggest saving was on county team expenses – down from €877k to €499k, a reduction of €378k.

Online Editors