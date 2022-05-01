Meath score fastest goal in championship history as they book Leinster SFC semi-final place

James McEntee of Meath in action against Rory Stokes of Wicklow during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Meath hit quickest goal in championship history as they secure Leinster semi-final place

Meath fired the quickest goal in championship football history en route to a routine victory over Wicklow at Páirc Tailteann this afternoon as they booked their place in the Leinster SFC semi-final.

Meath hit 7-14 the last time these sides met two years ago and green flags were again on their mind from the off once again with Jack O'Connor scoring after just nine seconds.

James McEntee, as well as substitutes Matthew Costello and Jack Flynn, added further goals for Andy McEntee's men as they coasted to the finish line with their semi-final opponents set to be learned tonight.

Spectators were barely seated after Amhrán na bhFiann when the ball was in the Wicklow net with O’Connor laying claim to the fastest goal in championship history after nine seconds.

While Wicklow hit five goals in their sensational defeat of Laois seven days ago, they also conceded four green flags and those worries quickly came to fruition with O'Connor earning his piece of GAA history.

That early setback didn't deter Wicklow, however, with midfielder Pádraig O'Toole and ace attacker Kevin Quinn, fresh from a hat-trick last week, slotting over fine points as the visitors settled into their stride.

Meath hit them with another sucker punch in the 10th minute, though, as McEntee took a chance by chasing in Bryan Menton's point effort and palmed to the net to leave them 2-0 to 0-2 to the good.

O'Toole again responded for the Garden men, but Thomas O'Reilly sent a point over at the other end before Menton ended a 10-minute barren spell for both sides when surging forward from the middle of the park to fire over.

Wicklow were unlucky not to have a goal of their own when Eoin Darcy was just denied as Meath defender Robin Clarke bravely slid in at the last second to send the ball out for a '45 which Garden goalkeeper Mark Jackson slotted over, 2-2 to 0-4.

Both sides enjoyed periods in the ascendancy before the half-time whistle but the gap remained at four, 2-5 to 0-7, with all to play for in the second half.

Meath hit three of the first four points of the new half – including the brilliant Menton sending over his third point – before the Royals fired their third goal with substitute Costello sending a rocket to the Wicklow net in the 45th minute.

It was 3-8 to 0-8 at that stage and Meath easily kept the visitors at arm's length before Jordan Morris showed great vision to play in Flynn, another impact sub, with the towering Ratoath forward beautifully palming the ball over Jackson to the net in the 62nd minute.

Oisín McGraynor did bag a late goal for Wicklow, which changed managers mid-season with Alan Costello and Gary Duffy taking over from Colin Kelly, but Meath easily confirmed their place in the last four of Leinster as they chase a first provincial crown since 2010.

Scorers – Meath: J O'Connor 1-2 (1f), J McEntee 1-0, M Costello 1-0, J Flynn 1-0, T O'Reilly 0-2, B Menton 0-4, J Morris 0-4 (2f). Wicklow: M Jackson 0-4 (0-2 '45, 2f), O McGraynor 1-0, P O'Toole 0-2, K Quinn 0-1, E Darcy 0-4f, R Stokes 0-1.

Meath: H Hogan; R Clarke, C McGill, E Harkin; J McEntee, D Keogan, C Hickey; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, T O’Reilly, J O’Connor; J Morris, C O’Sullivan, J Wallace. Subs: R Ryan for Hickey (half-time), M Costello for Wallace inj (38), J Flynn for Jones (60), S Walsh for Scully (62), J Muldoon for Harkin (64).

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, P O’Keane, T Moran; N Devereux, A Maher, Z Cullen; P O’Toole, JP Hurley; R Stokes, D Healy, D Fitzgerald; M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy. Subs: O McGraynor for Hurley (47), O Cullen for Stokes (53), A Murphy for Devereux (64), J Kirwan for Darcy (68), M Traynor for O'Toole (70+2).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).