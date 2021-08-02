Meath retain Leinster Minor Football title after deserved win over Dublin

Meath turned in a quite superb display to leave a shell-shocked Dublin reeling as they retained their Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship title in Tullamore.

The final scoreline was a fair reflection of the difference between the sides and an excellent, well drilled Meath team played nearly all the football. They controlled most sectors, worked hard and had a few super individual displays.

Meath had the game in the bag when they led by 2-5 to 0-1 at half time. They were outstanding as they retained possession very well and two goals in the space of a minute put them on the road to victory.

Oisín Ó Murchú got the first in the sixth minute and Sean Emmanuel had a superb finish a few seconds later.

Dublin tried hard in the second half but were never in with a shout of a comeback. Scott McConnell got a 42nd minute goal but was sent off moments later and Dublin finished the game with 13 men after Greg McEneaney got a black card while Hughie Corcoran put the icing on the Meath cake with a 51st minute goal.

It was a great win by Meath while the defeat raises some intriguing questions for the Dublin football community – they have now scored just six points between the Leinster U-20 (they got 3-3 in their defeat by Offaly) and minor finals and they only got 1-1 from play here.

Scorers: Meath – H Corcoran 1-5 (5f), O Ó Murchú 1-2, S Emmanuel 1-0, S Leonard 0-1. Dublin – S McConnell 1-1 (1f), S Gannon (f) and R Cahill 0-1 each.

Meath: O McDermott; C Ennis, L Kelly, B O'Halloran; S O'Hare, T Corbett, K Smyth; P Wilson, J Kinlough; J O'Regan, S Emmanuel, C McWeeney; C Finlay, O Ó Murchú, H Corcoran. Subs: B O'Halloran for Ennis (32m), A Moore for McWeeney (37m), T Martyn for Ó Murchú (53m), D Ehichoya for Finlay (57m), J Mannion for Smyth (58m).

Dublin: C Coghlan; F Bruton, D Murphy, J Smith; M Gardiner, G McEneaney, D Colbert; C Duggan, E O'Connor-Flanagan; R Mullarkey, M McNally, Z Delmar; T Gorman, S Gannon, S McConnell. Subs: R Fahey for Mullarkey (H/T), R Cahill for Smith (H/T), K Flynn for Gannon (40m), L McGauran for Gorman (47m), J Clair for Duggan (58).

Referee: F Pierce (Offaly).