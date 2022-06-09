| 17.4°C Dublin

Meath powerbrokers must be brave enough to give someone like Colm O’Rourke free rein as boss

Ciarán Whelan

'What Meath require now is someone who will unite the county. Someone that carries the gravitas and has a respected track record. Someone like Colm O'Rourke.' Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Close

Time moves on but some memories remain etched in the mind. I can still vividly recall the day, in 2005, when news broke that Seán Boylan had stepped down as Meath manager.

As a player who suffered at the hand of his Royal crusaders during the late 1990s, we in Dublin had begun to turn the corner and enjoyed wins over Meath in the Leinster Championships of 2002 and 2005.

