Meath manager Colm O’Rourke on hunt for new coach following duo’s departure

The Meath senior football backroom team is to undergo change after the departure of Paul Garrigan as coach.

Garrigan, who played a lead role in a similar capacity with the Meath ladies as they won back-to-back senior titles in 2021 and 2022, has parted company in the wake of the Tailteann Cup success last month. He will remain in his role however as head coach of the talent academy in the county.

Another backroom member, Eugene Eivers, has also departed and like Garrigan he too was involved with the Meath ladies, in a strength and conditioning role. Eivers, who was previously involved with Donegal during Jim McGuinness' time in charge, fulfilled a similar role with the senior footballers.

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke is in the hunt for a coach and is expected to look within the county for possible options.

Given his background Barry Horgan, the county's general manager for underage development, could oversee athletic development responsibility in Eivers' absence.

Garrigan and Eivers helped out with preparation of the Meath ladies during the season when they hit a crisis after the departure of Davy Nelson as manager.