Meath install new U20 management team following departure of Bernard Flynn

BARRY CALLAGHAN and Seán Kelly have been installed as lead members of a new Meath U-20 football management team, as Royal county board chiefs seek to move on swiftly from last Friday’s bombshell resignation of Bernard Flynn.

A brief statement today revealed: "Meath GAA are happy to announce that Barry Callaghan and Seán Kelly will be leading the team management of the Meath Under-20 football team for 2021.

"We would like to thank Bernard Flynn and his management team. We wish them well in the future."

Both Callaghan and Kelly are former Meath footballers from the Seán Boylan era who were subsequently part of senior management teams in the county.

Their appointment comes following the dramatic departure of another Royal legend Flynn, who stepped down just weeks before their Leinster U-20 campaign was due to start.

Flynn took the decision "with a heavy heart and much regret" after what he said was a verbal and written agreement - that his team would have full access to members of the senior squad in the coming weeks - would not be honoured.

Meath had a bye into the Leinster U-20 quarter-finals, to be played on Wednesday July 8 - but if their minors beat Offaly in the 2020 Leinster semi-final, that bye will extend to semi-finals a week later.

Flynn had assembled a backroom team that included former Mayo ladies manager Peter Leahy, Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan and former Meath footballers Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly.

Cathal Hickey and Matthew Costello, both eligible for U-20, have been senior regulars while Jack Flynn also featured during the league.

Meath get their Leinster SFC campaign underway against Longford or Carlow on July 4, four days before the U-20s are in action, against a backdrop of a worrying casualty list for manager Andy McEntee.

Under GAA rule, players who have played senior championship can't play U-20 unless the senior team has exited their championship beforehand.

In a statement last Friday Flynn outlined his reasons for departure. "I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath u-20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management," he said.

Read More

"Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mí (John Kavanagh) and the senior manager (Andy McEntee), will not be honoured, therefore making the position of the U-20 manager and my backroom team, untenable.”