Meath GAA legend Graham Geraghty returns home from hospital after serious illness

GAA legend Graham Geraghty has returned home from hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage and aneurysm in October.

Ciarán Flynn, Meath GAA’s public relations officer, confirmed the update - as well as welcoming the good news.

"The Meath GAA community is delighted to hear of the great progress Graham Geraghty has made since he became unwell," he said. "Graham never backed down in the face of adversity when in the green and gold and he is still showing his resilience now.

"We all wish Graham well in his recuperation and everyone in Meath is there to support Graham and his family."

The forty-seven year old underwent an operation in Beaumont hospital, and had been recovering well according to his wife Amanda Geraghty.

In a Facebook post last week, she said her husband had surpassed everyone’s expectations and was recovering very well.

"He is coherent and talking and has taken a few steps," she said. "He still has a long road ahead of him, and he wants to thank everyone for all their prayers [and] acts of kindness to myself, and his children, and well wishes."

Since the most recent announcement that he’s left hospital, even more people have shared their support for Meath's 1999 All-Ireland-winning captain.

Father-of-four Geraghty won two All-Ireland SFC titles with Meath along with two All-Star awards and three Leinster SFC crowns.

This time last year, many of his winning medals were taken during a robbery in his home - although some of them were later recovered though.

Geraghty retired from inter-county football in 2012, but had continued to play for his club Clann na nGael into his mid-40s.

