Meath GAA in mourning following the death of minor star Darren Connell (17)

Meath GAA have paid tribute to minor star Darren Connell who has passed away at the age of 17.

Meath GAA have paid tribute to minor star Darren Connell who has passed away at the age of 17.

Oldcastle clubman Connell was part of the Royals' minor set-up this summer and previously featured in underage teams with the county, winning the 2018 Gerry Reilly Cup.

Tributes have been pouring in for Darren on social media with Meath GAA writing: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of a young man who pulled on the Meath jersey as a county minor this year and someone who was the pride and joy of his club Oldcastle GFC.

"Darren Connell was a young man who was richly talented as a footballer and someone who always set the tone with his work rate.

"A driving force for his club teams, Darren caught the eye when arriving into Dunganny a few years ago for U-14 trials and was a key member of the Development Panel through the years before progressing to the minor panel this year."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors