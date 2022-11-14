Meath GAA announce new sponsorship deal with Bective Stud

Meath's senior football team will have a new sponsor for the next two years following agreement reached with Bective Stud, the current underage sponsors.

Bective Stud, Tea Rooms and Apartments, which is based between Navan and Trim and close to Meath GAA's centre of excellence in Dunganny, will replace Devenish Nutrition, which had been sponsors of the senior football team for six years.

The proprietors of Bective Stud are Noel and Valerie Moran, who have extensive national hunt racing interests and have had successful ventures in the financial technology industry.

Bective Stud came on board for three years as sponsors of underage teams and academies and have now extended to incorporate the senior team.

No figure has been disclosed but the agreement to support underage structures was thought to be considerable.

"As a long-time supporter of Bective GAA club and Meath GAA, it is a dream come true to be the main county sponsor," said Noel Moran. "Being part of the underage project initially builds nicely into getting involved at the senior level. I wish Colm O'Rourke and his management team all the best in the new year," he added in a statement to announce the new sponsorship.