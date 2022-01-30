Meath fail to register a score in first half as Galway make wind count

Robert Finnerty of Galway has a shot at goal under pressure from Harry Hogan and Ronan Ryan of Meath

IT became apparent very early in the second half in Pearse Stadium today that Meath, with the wind billowing at their backs, would be unable to profit to nearly the same extent as Galway had in the first and that was moment the game ceased to be a viable contest.

Earlier, Galway had harnessed the violent conditions to score 1-9 in the first-half, a decent haul. But it was difficult to properly evaluate.

Was it a 12-point wind or a 20-point hurricane?

Within two minutes of the second half, however, Galway managed something Meath couldn’t quite muster in the first - score into said wind.

By the time Joey Wallace hit Meath’s first point of the match, Galway had tallied 1-11 and 46 minutes of the game was played.

Composure is a valuable commodity on such days and Galway’s was far better. In a cut throat Division 2, with at least five genuine contenders, an opening win is vital.

Galway can look upwards. Meath are under pressure.

The weather caused absolute carnage.

The rain fell in sheets and the wind howled through the stands in Salthill.

Meath started brightly enough. They seemed to have a clear understanding their brief. They held possession and weren’t in a rush to kick ball against the gale on a heavy pitch that cut up as the game wore on.

By the 23rd minute, Galway had only scored 0-3, but once they found a rhythm, Meath struggled to contain them.

Shane Walsh kept the Galway score moving at regular intervals but the score confirmed the direction of the game came in the 29th minute.

A sideline from Walsh dropped short but was fumbled by Ronan Ryan. Tomo Culhane fisted the ball into the net and from there, Galway took over.

Still, such was the severity of the elements, it was difficult to say for certain how the second half would pan out.

But Galway had the edge: far better playing into a gale with a 12-point head start.

With five minutes to go and Meath clocking up the errors, with each wide landing another blow to their misery, the stands emptied and the final results, greeted with just a smattering of applause.

SCORERS – Galway: S Walsh 0-8 (5f), T Culhane 1-0, R Finnerty 0-2, K Molloy, C McDaid, P Kelly, O Gallagher 0-1 each.

Meath: J Morris 0-2 (1f), E Harkin, S Walsh, M Costello, J Wallace 0-1 each.

GALWAY: C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, L Silke; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Kelly, P Conroy; M Tierney, O Gallagher, F Ó Laoí; T Culhane, S Walsh, R Finnerty. Subs: P Kelly for Ó Laoí (55), D Conneely for Finnerty (58), T Gill for McDaid (63), C McWalter for Walsh (66)

MEATH: H Hogan; E Harkin, R Ryan, R Clarke; C Hickey, S McEntee, D Keogan; P Harnan, E Devine; M Costello, B MMahon, C O’Sullivan; J Conlon, S Walsh, J Wallace. Subs: J Morris for McMahon (31), C Sweeney for Culhane (44), T O’Reilly for Conlon (45), E Wallace for O’Sullivan (48), S Ó Fionnagáin for J Wallace (53), G McGowan for Hickey (65)

REF: P Maguire (Longford)