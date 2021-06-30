Meath edge out Offaly to claim 2020 Leinster minor football crown

Meath captain Eoghan Frayne lifts the cup after the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Football Minor Championship Final win over Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Meath were crowned Leinster minor football champions for 2020 after a keenly-contested affair at Cusack Park, Mullingar this evening.

The sides were tied at 0-1 each at the first water break, Offaly having spurned a glorious goal chance in the eighth minute when Keith O’Neill was denied by Royals goalkeeper Billy Hogan.

The low scoring rate continued in the second quarter. Team captain Eoghan Frayne was Meath’s only scorer in the first half and his ‘45’ with the last kick of the half, to go with two earlier frees and a point from play, left his side ahead by 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time.

Both sides scored a point apiece early in the second half before Liam Stafford found the net in the 38th minute after a Frayne free wasn’t cleared by the Offaly defence.

Meath led by 1-5 to 0-3 at the second water break but Offaly came right back into contention when Pauric Robbins goaled in the 48th minute after an Alex Egan mark had dropped short.

A Jamie Guing brace, the first from a free, levelled the contest, but late points from Ruairí Kinsella and Frayne edged the Royals over the line – a timely boost to the county ahead of the senior team’s Leinster opener against Longford this weekend.

Scorers –

Meath - E Frayne 0-6 (3fs, 1‘45’), L Stafford 1-0, R Kinsella 0-1.

Offaly - P Robbins 1-0, J Guing 0-3 (1f), C Egan, K O’Neill (f), G O’Meara (f) 0-1 each.

Teams:

Meath: B Hogan; B Moran, L Kelly, B Donnelly; A McDonnell, O Kelly, C Caulfield; S Emmanuel, C Gray; M Coffey, R Kinsella, L Stafford; A Bowden, E Frayne, J McDonagh. Subs: A Murphy for McDonagh (h-t), T Corbett for Kelly (inj., 51), O Keogh for Stafford (57).

Offaly: D Dunican; D Finneran, T Hyland, C Conroy; D Dempsey, C Ryan, G O’Meara; J Furlong, H Plunkett; M Dalton, A Egan, P Robbins; J Guing, K O’Neill, C Egan. Subs: P Taaffe for Dempsey (41), S Keenaghan for Robbins (49), E Gavin for O’Neill (52), D McDaid for Hyland (59), J Bergin for Plunkett (60).

Ref: D Fedigan (Louth).