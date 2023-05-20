Meath ease past Waterford to claim second Tailteann Cup win

Meath 3-17 Waterford 1-14

Meath were expected to win this second round Tailteann Cup game in Dungarvan without any complications and while they did prevail by 0-9, the manner of their second victory in a row will not inspire confidence that they can challenge for honours at the end of this competition.

Under-rated Waterford cut open their defence at will in the first half but they could not avail of the three golden goal chances that came their way.

Meath had only two scorers before the break, Aaron Lynch and Matthew Costello, who accounted for all of their 0-9 interval tally.

Waterford did not score a point from play in this period but four pointed frees by one of the best players afield, Darragh Corcoran and a 20th minute goal by Jason Curry from a breaking ball in front of the Meath goal, kept the home side in contention just 0-2 in arrears.

Conor Murray narrowed the deficit to 0-1 in the 39th minute but the game swung the way of the visitors when Matthew Costelloe found the net three minutes later.

A second goal from the Royals in the 55th minute courtesy of a Jordan Morris penalty finished the game as a contest and their third major from sub Donal Lenihan following a mistake in the Deise defence gave an unfair scoreline for a home side that tried to the end and gave Meath plenty to ponder on ahead of their next outing against Down.

Scorers – Meath: Matthew Costelloe 1-5 (3F), Aaron Lynch 0-6 (2f), Jordan Morris 1-2(1mk), Donal Lenihan 1-2 (1f, 1 mk), Eoghan Frayne, and James McEntee 0-1 each. Waterford: Darragh Corcoran 0-8(7f), Jason Curry 1-0, Conor Murray and Dermot Ryan 0-2 each, Jordan O Sullivan 0-1, Tom O Connell 0-1f.

Meath:Sean Brennan; Harry O Higgins, Ronan Ryan, Michael Flood; Donal Keogan, Padraic Harnan, Sean Coffey; Ronan Jones, Conor Grey; Diarmuid Moriarty, Daithi McGowan, Cathal Hickey; Jordan Morris, Matthew Costello, Aaron Lynch. Subs: Cillian O Sullivan for Hickey and James McEntee for Moriarity (both h/t), Eoghan Frayne for Jones (50), Donal Lenihan for Lynch(62), John O Regan for Keogan (65).

Waterford: Ben Gallagher; Liam Fennell, Darragh O Cathasaigh, Eoghan McGrath-Butler; Dermot Ryan, Brian Looby, Jordan O Sullivan; Michael Curry, Darragh Corcoran, Jason Curry; Michael Kiely, Jason Gleeson, Sean Whelan Barrett. Subs: Conor O Cuirrin for Kiely (45), Tom O Connell for Gleeson(48), Mark Cummins for Fennell (67), Donie Fitzgerald for Whelan –Barrett and Joohn Devine for Jason Curry(both 68).

Referee: Sean Lonergan(Tipperary).