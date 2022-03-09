Meath have been dealt a blow with the news that team captain Shane McEntee is set to miss the remainder of the Royals’ season as he is set to depart on a tour of duty with the Irish Defence Forces in Mali.

The Royals are facing into a crucial Allianz NFL Division 2 clash with Cork in Navan this Sunday, with the losers facing the possibility of playing Tailteann Cup football this summer but they will be without their skipper for the tie who is a regular in their defence.

Both sides go in search of their first win of the campaign with just one point separating the bottom four teams in the division with Meath, Cork, Down and Offaly all candidates for the drop after four games.

Meath rescued a draw thanks to a last gasp goal against the Faithful last time out.