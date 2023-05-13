Meath cruise to victory against meek Tipperary in Tailteann Cup

Tailteann Cup: Meath 1-19 Tipperary 0-11

Meath's Aaron Lynch of Meath, left, celebrates with Jordan Morris, after he scores his goal during the Tailteann Cup Group 2 Round 1 tie against Tipperary at Páirc Tailteann. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Long gone is the giddy atmosphere and big crowds who flocked to Navan for Meath’s early matches under Colm O’Rourke. By now the realisation has sunk in that the two-time All-Ireland SFC winner can’t wave a magic wand and solve Meath’s football issues overnight.

This will be a hard slog but after a woeful first-half performance against Offaly in the Leinster quarter-final and without a win since beating Clare in round 2 of the league this was a welcome respite.

They are now up and running in Group 2 – one win from their remaining two fixtures against Down and Waterford will guarantee them a place in the knock-out phase of the competition but really what they need is a series of wins to gain some momentum.

It has been a desperate 20 months for Tipperary football. Aside from two Munster championship wins over Waterford, they haven’t won a competitive game since beating London in the last round of the 2022 league.

The loss to Cavan in last season’s Division 4 final sent them into a downhill spiral and they failed to win a game in Division 3. A 20-point hammering from Kerry in the Munster semi-final compounded their woes and underlying all this is an extraordinary turn-over in personnel with only four of the players who featured in their historic 2020 Munster final win over Cork in action last night.

​This was the first championship meeting between Meath and Tipperary since the 1896 All-Ireland final – in those days’ counties were represented by team clubs and Arravale Rovers secured a disputed 0-4 to 0-3 win over Pierce O’Mahonys.

By any standards the early exchanges were pedestrian. Tipperary goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly was the busiest player on the field, saving early from Ronan Jones, comfortably dealing with a couple of short shots, and converting two placed ball – the latter from a 45.

Meath, despite the aid of the breeze fell three points behind before hitting three on the spin – two from play – to level the tie at the end of the first quarter.

Meath had some success disrupting Tipperary’s re-starts and they took the lead for the first time after 28 minutes with an excellent point from Jordan Morris, his second of the half.

The rate of Tipperary’s unforced errors rose steadily as the half progressed and Meath extended their lead to three at the break (0-7 to 0-4) but their conversion rate was poor – they dropped four shots short and kicked four wides.

Even though he re-appeared at the start of the second half after being helped off at the break, Tipperary’s best forward Steven O’Brien was forced to retire after 90 seconds as Meath kicked two early points to extend their advantage to five points.

Tipp were already struggling before being hit by a double whammy when the home side hit 1-1 in the space of 90 seconds – the goal from Aaron Lynch came after a short kick-out was intercepted and that mini scoring spree put Meath in charge.

Scorers – Meath: J Morris 0-5 (1f); A Lynch 1-2 (0-1m); M Costello (2f), T O’Reilly 0-3 each; J O’Connor 0-2; J Flynn (f), C Gray, D Keoghan, D Lenihan 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Kennedy 0-3 (1 45); M O’Reilly (1f, 1 65), S O’Brien (1f) 0-2 each; L McGrath, R Collins (f), Colman Kennedy (m), M Russell 0-1 each.

Meath: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, M Flood; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; C O’Sullivan, J Flynn, J O’Connor, J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch. Subs: T O’Reilly for Flynn (h-t), H O’Higgins for O’Neill (50), C Hickey for O’Connor (59), D McGowan for Jones (59), D Lenihan for O’Sullivan (61)

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, K Ryan; P Feehan, Colman Kennedy; T Doyle, J Kennedy, C Deely; M O’Shea, S Quirke, S O’Brien. Subs: R Collins for Deely (10), S O’Connor for O’Brien (37), L McGrath for O’Shea (46), M Russell for Doyle (46), Conall Kennedy for Feehan (59).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).