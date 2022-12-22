Meath champions Ratoath on lookout for new boss as David Brady departs

David Brady has departed as manager of Meath senior football champions Ratoath.

Brady guided the club to their third Meath title in four years in October but Ratoath have said that because of increased travel with work the former Mayo footballer would not be in a position to continue.

It leaves the Meath champions looking for a fourth manager in five years, following on former Dublin goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach Davy Byrne and former Meath footballer Brian Farrell, who managed them to their other titles in 2019 and 2020.

In Kildare, former Westmeath and Offaly manager Pat Flanagan has been appointed the new boss of 2021 beaten finalists Sarsfields.

Flanagan had been strongly linked to the Roscommon senior manager's position before the county appointed Davy Burke, the outgoing manager of the Newbridge club.