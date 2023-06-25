Meath book place in Tailteann Cup final with narrow victory over Antrim

Meath 2-16 Antrim 2-14

Meath players Jack O'Connor, left, and Donal Keogan react to their side's victory over Antrim in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals at Croke Park in Dublin

A late Antrim surge fell just short as Meath held on to book their place in the Tailteann Cup final.

Colm O’Rourke’s men looked to have one foot in the final when a second half scoring burst, that saw them hit 1-7 without reply, put them eight points up with just over 15 minutes to play.

That looked like it would be enough but Antrim felt their way back into the game with a goal from Patrick McBride, who reacted first after a point attempt came back off the post, cutting the gap to just two.

Meath nerves were starting to jangle now and twice the Ulster men cut the gap to the minimum.

But two points from Mathew Costello and a Jordan Morris score, who finished the day with 1-4, all of which came from play, settled things.

Antrim, managed by former Meath boss Andy McEntee, made most of the running early on, opening up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 11 minutes with the Saffrons counter-attack causing problems.

A minute later, Meath pulled level through an Aaron Lynch goal after an exchange that summed up the first half. First an ill-advised Lynch cross field pass was intercepted by Antrim. Marc Jordan then spilled possession under pressure to Jack O’Connor who eventually found Lynch.

The Trim man finished smartly to pull the sides level. Dominic McEnhill and Jordan Morris swapped scores before Mathew Costello put Meath ahead for the first time in the game on 22 minutes.

But in a half that was littered with errors, Meath coughed up a penalty. Ruairi McCann (St Mary's) presence on the edge of the square was causing problems and with Meath in the process of clearing their lines, Harry O’Higgins pulled McCann to the ground.

McEnhill converted the penalty to put his side 1-6 to 1-4 up. A mark from Lynch and an O’Connor point saw the sides level while Meath also fashioned a good goal chance. However, Michael Byrne made a good save from Costello.

Byrne would have the last say of the half, converting a '45 to see the Ulster men take a 1-7 to 1-6 lead in at the break.

Antrim scored the first point of the half but Meath took over from there with Morris showing tidy footwork to score Meath’s second goal with the Royals leading 2-13 to 1-8 in the 55th minute.

Antrim took over from there and hit 1-4 of their own without reply to get back to within a point. However they couldn’t get on terms and Meath held on on a sad day for GAA in the county after the passing of Denis Kealy after a road accident.

Scorers – Meath: J Morris 1-4, A Lynch 1-2 (1m), M Costello 0-4 (1f), J Flynn 0-2, J O’Connor, C Gray, J McEntee, C Hickey 0-1 each. Antrim: D McEnhill 1-3 (1-0pen 2f), P McBride 1-1, A Loughran 0-3, M Byrne (1f 1 45), D McAleese 0-2 each, R McCann (St Mary’s) 1m), R McCann (Creggan), O Eastwood 0-1 each.

Meath: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, H O’Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn, C Gray; C Hickey, J McEntee, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch. Subs: C Caulfield for O’Higgins (HT), D Lenihan for McEntee (51), C O’Sullivan for Lynch (53), D McGowan for O’Connor (55), R Jones for Hickey (65).

Antrim: M Byrne, P McCormick, P Healy, E McCabe; D McAleese, D Lynch, M Jordan; J Finnegan, C Hynds; P McBride, A Loughran, R McCann (Creggan); R Boyle, R McCann (St Mary’s), D McEnhill. Subs: G Walsh for Healy (17), E Quinn for Finnegan (51), C Johnston for R McCann (Creggan), C McLarnon for McBride (63), O Eastwood for Loughran (70).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).