Meath blow as Jones ruled out of league campaign

Meath’s hopes of m aking a swift return to the top flight have been dealt a blow with the news that Ronan Jones is set to miss the league campaign.

The ‘Meath Chronicle’ reported that midfielder Jones (inset) suffered a broken arm in a challenge game against Armagh over the weekend.

The St Peter’s, Dunboyne, clubman was a regular fixture in the side last season after returning from a stint in the US, with boss Andy McEntee now on the hunt for a new regular midfielder partner for Bryan Menton.

The Royals had reported an almost fully fit 40-strong squad last Friday, with only Mickey Newman on the injury list as he continues to work his way back from hip trouble.

Mark Brennan, who was in goal for Meath’s championship campaign last year, is not part of the 40-man squad while David Toner, who started last year’s heavy Leinster final defeat to Dublin, is abroad.

Meath start their league campaign with the visit of Westmeath to Navan on Sunday. Their championship campaign sees them take on the winners of Carlow and Longford in a Leinster SFC quarter-final.