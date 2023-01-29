Meath begin Colm O’Rourke era in fine style with high-scoring win over Cork

29 January 2023; Jordan Morris of Meath in action against Kevin O'Donovan of Cork during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Meath at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Colm O’Rourke era got off to a flier this afternoon, his free-scoring Meath side proving too strong for recent McGrath Cup winners, Cork, at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Meath’s running game constantly opened great, gaping corridors through the hosts’ defence and they were terrific value in the end for a four points victory that gets their National League Division 2 campaign off to the perfect start.

Cork arrived into the game on the back of that impressive McGrath Cup win, established on three successive victories in which they’d registered the remarkable cumulative total of 7-40.

That kind of scoring rate was, perhaps, never likely to continue in the environs of a National League campaign now threaded with such profound championship implications for teams contesting Division Three.

And while they started brightly into the wind with two Steven Sherlock frees in the opening five minutes, they were knocked back on their heels by a sweetly taken Shane Walsh goal on seven minutes, the Meath corner forward skating almost casually past Sean Meehan and in along the Blackrock-end line before firing confidently past Micheál Aodh Martin.

Cork broadly dominated the ball, but Meath were proving obstinate opponents, their keeper – Harry Hogan – brilliantly parrying a Mattie Taylor shot out for a ‘45’ after a flowing Cork attack on eighteen minutes.

Sherlock would end the first-half with an impressive 0-8 to his name, yet Cork’s lead of 0-11 to 1-6 at the midpoint seemed sparce enough reward given their dominance of possession.

It might have been even better for Meath, Martin forced into a brilliant 29th minute double save from, first, Darragh Campion and, then, Jordan Morris.

That said, with the wind to come, John Cleary’s team had to feel they were going to their tea in reasonably good fettle for the resumption.

That didn’t quite prove the case though, Meath resuming like men on a mission with points from Walsh and Jordan Morris and, though Cork then eased three points clear, they came undone on 53 minutes with a giveaway goal.

It came when the otherwise imperious Ian Maguire spilled possession to Jason Scully who brilliantly put Morris in for an easy finish to the net.

Worse was to follow for the Rebels, Cillian O’Sullivan running untracked behind the cover to fire venomously to Martin’s net on 61 minutes.

That was pretty much it for Cork, their captain – Brian Hurley – untypically hauled ashore early without a score to his name.

Scorers: Meath – S Walsh 1-7 (0-2 frees, 0-2 marks), J Morris 1-2, C O’Sullivan 1-1, M Costello 0-2 (0-1 free), C Hickey and J O’Connor 0-1 each. Cork – S Sherlock 0-14 (0-10 frees, 0-1 45), C Og Jones 0-2, M Shanley, M Taylor and S Powter 0-1 each.

Meath: H Hogan, J O’Hare, M Flood, C Hickey, E Harkin, D Keogan, D O’Neill, R Jones, D McGowan, C O’Sullivan, J Scully, D Campion, J Morris, M Costello, S Walsh. Subs: A O’Neill for D O’Neill (half-time), H O’Higgins for O’Hare (49 mins), J O’Connor for Harkin (49 mins), D Moriarty for McGowan (52 mins), S Crosby for O’Sullivan (65 mins).

Cork: M A Martin, M Shanley, D O’Mahony, K O’Donovan, S Meehan, R Maguire, M Taylor, C O’Callaghan, I Maguire, E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll, C Og Jones, B Hurley, S Sherlock. Subs: T Walsh for O’Donovan (44 mins), J O’Rourke for McSweeney (52 mins), L Fahy for O’Dwyer (54 mins), C O’Mahony for Hurley (61 mins), R Deane for Powter (65 mins).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).