McMahon turns a deaf ear to the prophets of doom and gloom

Philly McMahon says Dublin will continue to do their talking on the pitch. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

We may be witnessing the early onset of a crumbling empire, or it could just be wishful thinking on the part of a swelling band of sceptics.

Either way, Philly McMahon isn’t particularly pushed about the current public conversation about Dublin.

“Whether you are here telling me that we are the favourites and we are going to hammer everyone, or that we are slipping and are underdogs, that is just other people’s narrative,” McMahon insists. “That is just other people’s assumptions, that’s not us.

“That’s not what we are about. Whether we go on and beat Mayo, or lose to Mayo, it won’t be because people told us we were the favourites or not.”

In 13 years, McMahon has heard every conceivable theory about the all-conquering Dublin.

From ‘they’re not good enough’ in the early years to ‘they’re too good’ – a much more recent concept – and every shade on the spectrum of opinion in between.

“You have to remember that I made my debut in 2008,” he points out. “I’ve been a part of the group through the whole transition of the struggles, getting the success, and going through different management teams.”

So far, evidence of Dublin’s decline is only circumstantial.

They have just won Leinster for the 11th time in a row, but in doing so, recorded single-figure margins in each match for the first time in 10 years.

Meanwhile, the most influential player in Dublin football history is no longer part of the team – yet, apparently, not retired.

Stephen Cluxton is not physically present. Still, he is the main protagonist in most conversations about Dublin.

He is not there, but somehow there at the same time. Schrödinger’s captain.

“I’ve played in front of Stephen for a long time,” McMahon points out, “I’ve played in front of Evan Comerford for a long time.

“And… it’s like the narrative of, do Dublin struggle under a high ball? And, then, we don’t. Or, will Dublin struggle without Stephen Cluxton? I haven’t seen that.

“So you can get after those things. You can see them as opportunities. But it’s certainly something we haven’t seen. And, for me, they’re challenges you want.

“You want every team trying to expose weaknesses you have, so you can get better at them.

“We are very lucky in that we have always stayed grounded regardless of the narrative that is out there, and we have always understood what we represent,” McMahon adds.

“That is more important inside the circle of us than it is outside of it.”

Given the extent of their success over the past 10 years, it’s little surprise that the national appetite for their demise is so high.

Last year, Dessie Farrell speculated that some of the angst over Dublin’s dominance of the football championship was born of a misplaced hope that Jim Gavin’s exit, and that of a number of influential players, would cause significant slippage.

Instead, Dublin won a sixth Sam Maguire in a row without conceding a goal.

Similarly, at least some predictions of Dublin’s deterioration is born from a desire to see them beaten.

“They are all assumptions,” McMahon shrugs, “whether they are false assumptions or not, that is not for me to say.

“We have got a really important game against Mayo in the semi-final, and there is no doubt that we need to be at a really high level of performance.

“We have to make sure we have everybody putting their foot to the floor in terms of what they can bring on the day.

"For me, what has gone does not really matter, it is what is in front of us right now that is very important.”

McMahon, himself, has settled into a far less involved role of late as he advances in years.

He is 34 next month. The vast prairies of Croke Park are an increasingly unforgiving place for defenders of his vintage.

But the Ballymun player has carved a little niche for himself these past two years, coming on late in the biggest games to negate the threat of a route-one goal.

“What I’ve come to realise, obviously, is that there’s only so much you can control at a certain point of your career,” he explains.

“So, no matter how fit you are or how well you’re playing, you don’t necessarily control if you’re going to be playing or not, because it depends on the boys in front of you, how they’re doing.

“It depends on what the management… what kind of team you’re playing against. There’s loads of variables that feed into why you should be playing, or why you’re aren’t playing.

“All you can do is give yourself the best chance to put yourself in a position to do a job for the team. That’s where I’m at at the minute.

“I’ve no doubt that Mayo will do everything they can to try and outperform us and get the result. And so will we. But you’ve just got to be ready.

“For me, if I’m employed for two minutes to do a job on a tall fella, a small fella – whatever it may be – that’s what you’ve got to do for the greater cause.”

Should Dublin win on Saturday and do so again in the rescheduled All-Ireland final on September 4, McMahon will receive a ninth All-Ireland medal, becoming one of only three players in football history along with James McCarthy and Mick Fitzsimons to do so.

It’s a significant distinction, particularly for a player who was dropped by Pat Gilroy in just his second season as a Dublin senior.

“From a young lad kicking the ball off the flats, to winning what I have, Jeez, I’m grateful for what I have,” he insists.

“I’d never take that for granted. I’m just in a really good place to be a part of this group.

“I’m just grateful to still be involved in the group and still learning, still growing, still helping, still adding energy.

“One medal, for me, considering what we’ve got and what we’ve achieved, is just amazing. I won’t be looking at any of that other stuff.”