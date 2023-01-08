McKenna Cup round-up: Down continue bright start under Conor Laverty after impressive win over Donegal

Down’s bright start to life under new manager Conor Laverty continued as they dispatched Donegal in Newry to maintain their perfect start in the McKenna cup.

Having seen off Monaghan midweek, Down were much the better team here against a Donegal side who were under new boss Paddy Carr for the first time and were starting life without totems Michael Murphy and Neil McGee.

That Down had already played in this competition was clear as they were much sharper early on and had 1-2 on the board before Donegal registered a score. The goal came from Liam Kerr after he had been slipped through by a smart Danny Magill pass. It would be a portent of things to come from Down.

A largely inexperienced Donegal got off the mark after nine minutes and almost immediately followed up with a goal, when Daire O Baoill batted to the net after a sweeping move. For a brief period, the game turned into a personal duel between full forwards Paddy McBrearty and Pat Havern.

The former helped Donegal pull level after converting a mark for his third point of the day while Havern was flourishing for Down and hit three on the spin and Down looked dangerous in attack.

Down’s play was smart and efficient and they hit just one wide in the opening 35 minutes.

Patrick Branagan saw a goal chance pushed over the bar by Michael Lynch but Laverty’s men wouldn’t have to wait long for their second goal.

Barry O’Hagan, Branagan and Conor Fitzpatrick were all involved in the build up that saw Conor Francis finish high to the net. Francis and Havern followed that up with points to put Down seven up. Donegal didn’t score for 17 first half minutes but hit the last two scores of the half to cut the gap to five (2-9 to 1-7) by the time Maggie Farrelly whistled for the interval.

Down opened the second half scoring through Kerr but even when then lost Conor Fitzpatrick to a black card they remained in control of the game as the pace dropped. Down move into a semi-final while Donegal need a big win over Monaghan to have any chance of progressing.

However, both teams will have one eye on when the sides meet here again in the Ulster championship on April 23.

SCORERS – Down: P Havern 0-5, C Francis, L Kerr 1-1 each, B O’Hagan 0-2 (1f), P Branagan, N Donnelly, M Walsh, T Close, A Doherty 1 ‘45 0-1 each

Donegal: P McBrearty 0-5 (3f, 1m), D O Baoill 1-0, J Brennan 0-2 (1f), J McGroddy, C Thompson, K Barrett 0-1 each.

Down: J O’Hare; P Fegan, R McEvoy, P Laverty; P Branagan, N McPartland, C Francis; N Donnelly, O McCabe; D Magill, L Kerr, C Fitzpatrick; B O’Hagan, P Havern, E Brown SUBS: A Gilmore for Brown (28), P McCarthy for Fegan, M Walsh for Magill (both 38), T Close for O McCabe, M Rooney for McEvoy (both 46), D McAleenan for O’Hagan, R Mason for Kerr, A Doherty for Branagan (58), M Ireland for Havern (62), S Dornan for Donnelly (66), D McClements for A Gilmore (68).

Donegal: M Lynch; S McMenamin, B McCole, J Grant; C McColgan, C Ward, J McKelvey; R O’Donnell, D Mac Giolla Bhride; L McGlynn, C Thompson, C O’Donnell; J Brennan, P McBrearty, D O Baoill SUBS: R McFadden for R O’Donnell (30). J McSharry for McGlynn, J Bradley Walsh for Thompson, M Curran for McKelvey (all HT), K Barrett for J Brennan, B O’Donnell for Mac Giolla Bhride, J Ross Molloy for McColgan (all 45), M Reilly for B O’Donnell (57), H O’Donnell for C O’Donnell, J McGruddy for O Baoill (both 60)

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan)

Antrim 0-9 Cavan 2-10

By David Mohan in Portglenone

SEVEN points off the boot of Oisin Brady helped Cavan to an opening win in the Dr McKenna Cup as they accounted for Antrim at a cold and windy Portglenone on Sunday.

After an early exchange of points, Cavan were in for their first goal on nine minutes when Gerard Smith's shot came off the post and dropped kindly to Martin Reilly who found the net.

Antrim were creating chances but wides were stacking up, with Cavan a bit more menacing in attack and Reilly was denied by the feet of Antrim goalkeeper Mick Byrne, while there crossbar thwarted Oisin Brady.

Brady kicked four first half points as Cavan led by five before the hosts found their way with three points on the spin through Pat Shivers, Ruairi McCann and Dominic McEnhill, yet were stung at the other end as Brady knocked a long ball into the path of Brandon Boylan to poke home and help his team into a 2-5 to 0-6 half-time lead.

It would take Antrim 31 second half minutes to add to their tally from a McEnhill free, by which time Cavan had added four points and were denied further goals from Byrne.

This was the game wrapped up and although Ryan Murray tagged on a couple of late points for Antrim, Cavan finished well with Brady taking his tally on the day to seven to wrap up a win for Cavan ahead of Wednesday's home fixture against Armagh where the winner will move into the last four, whilst Antrim's involvement in the competition is now over.

Scorers for Antrim: D McEnhill 0-3 (all frees), P Shivers 0-2, R Murray 0-2 (1 free), P McBride 0-1, R McCann 0-1 (45). Scorers for Cavan: O Brady 0-7 (5 frees), M Reilly 1-0, B Boylan 1-0, K Clarke 0-1, L Brady 0-1 (free).

ANTRIM: M Byrne; E McCabe, C Hynds, P Mervyn; D McAleese, J Finnegan,M Jordan; C Stewart, O Lenehan; P Finnegan, K Small, P McBride; P Shivers, R McCann, D McEnhill

Subs: R Boyle for E McCabe (10), S McGarry for P Finnegan (HT), R Murray for P Shivers (HT), P McCormick for R Boyle (43), C McGirr for P Mervyn (52), C Duffin for K Small (52), S O'Neill for M Jordan (52), O Eastwood for R McCann (52), C McLarnon for O Lenehan (67), R McCann for J Finnegan (67), J Dowling for D McEnhill (67), C Higgins for C Stewart (67), R Hanna for M Byrne (67), C McGettigan for D McAleese (67).

CAVAN: L Brady; J Cooke, P Faulkner, E Finnegan; C Brady, D McVeety, T Madden; K Clarke, E Maguire; G Smith, B Boylan, O Kiernan; M Reilly, R O'Neill, O Brady.

Subs: C Madden for B Boylan (48), R Donohoe for E Maguire (48), J McLoughlin for K Clarke (53), C Rehill for C Brady (53), T Noack-Hofmann for M Reilly (58), C Moynagh for E Finnegan (58), C Madden for P Faulkner (62), C McGovern for R O'Neill (64)

REFEREE: Kevin Faloon (Armagh)