McHale: Mayo are not realistic contenders without O’Connor 

Liam McHale doesn’t view Mayo as realistic All-Ireland SFC contenders in the absence of ace marksman Cillian O’Connor.

O’Connor, the championship’s all-time top scorer since starting out his county career a decade ago, looks set to be sidelined for the summer due to an operation on an Achilles tendon injury and McHale expects his loss to erode any hope of Mayo ending their 70-year All-Ireland wait.

Former Mayo star McHale views it as a “killer blow” to the championship aspirations of James Horan’s squad and the 1996 All-Star believes that they might have carried on as normal without any other player except O’Connor.

“It’s huge. There’s teams now, there’s four or five teams that can do without their ace marksman. Dublin and Kerry have very special players but if they lost one of their forwards, they’d probably be able to soldier on and still be a top team,” McHale said.

“They’d still have aspirations of winning the All-Ireland but I don’t think we can do that without Cillian O’Connor because he gets half of our scores, he’s a really serious defender, he’s a leader, he demands really high standards of those young players.

“If this happened three or four years ago and Alan Dillon and Jason Doherty and Andy Moran and the experienced boys were there, you’d probably say that they’d be okay but now with a bunch of young fellas without their talisman, without their leader, without their top scorer, it’s just a killer blow.

“It’s really bad and if he’s out for the season, it’s a disaster. It’s been kept quiet, a procedure on an Achilles injury but if he has a torn Achilles and he has to have an operation then he’ll do well to get back and play at this level period, never mind playing this year.”

Mayo open the defence of their Connacht SFC crown with a quarter-final tie against Sligo in Markievicz Park this Saturday (4.30) and while McHale doesn’t envisage many initial problems, the Ballina Stephenites clubman expects them to struggle at the business end of the summer minus O’Connor.

“It’s a disaster for him and you couldn’t but help feel sorry for him and the Mayo team because I think they were trying to gear themselves up for a right good rattle at it again this year. If you were to pick any player on the team not to go, it’s Cillian you’d want,” said the former midfield powerhouse.

“He’s the one player that they can’t replace and when you’re meeting up with big boys in the latter stages of the championship, it’s going to be a massive blow.

“Everybody will pitch in and do a little bit more but I don’t know if the team can have any aspirations of beating any of the big teams, the Dublins or the Kerrys or the Donegals of this world, at this particular moment in time.”